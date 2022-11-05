DiIlio Clara Rose 108, of Ephrata. November 3, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Harman, George B. 73, husband of Laurie Ladley Harman, of Christiana. November 2. 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Herr, Linda C. 77, fiancée of Marvin S. Stoner, of Quarryville. November 2, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Kellenberger, Enos E. 86, of Lancaster. November 1, 2022. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600
Lee Imhoff, Ronald October 30, 2022. Wilde Funeral Home, 610-857-5551
Meyer-Imhoff, Donna Faye November 2, 2022. Wilde Funeral Home, 610-857-5551
Rehman, Frederick 90, of Stewartstown. November 3, 2022. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Torres, Alberto Santos 46, of Leola. November 3, 2022. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Vaccarino, Barbara Ellen 69, wife of Joseph M. Vaccarino, of Lancaster. November 2, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300