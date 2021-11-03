Bair, Tara Nichelle

53, wife of Terrence R. Bair, of Lancaster. October 24, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Barr,  Ruth L.

92, of Lancaster. October 31, 2021. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644   

 

Bomberger, Mary G.

81, of Lancaster Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, wife of Galen P. Bomberger. October 28, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Boyer, James E. *

71, of Lancaster, husband of Regina Trimarco Boyer. November 2, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, 717-687-7768

 

Geesey, Darren E.

46, companion of Lisa Peters, of Marietta. October 30, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

Geltmacher, Jacob Elwood

31, of Marietta. October 30, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Herneisen, Linda R. (Briel)

64, wife of Bruce K. Herneisen, of Elizabethtown. October 29, 2021. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543

 

Herr, Henry E. 

76, of West Lampeter Township. October 29, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

 

Johnson, Marianne (Schmalhofer) 

78, of Lancaster. October 29, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

 

Keller, Nathan E.

93, of Lebanon. October 30, 2021. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc., 717-949-6588

 

Leed, Geraldine M.

93, of New Providence. October 31, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513 

Moses, Jeanne A. 

81, of Mountville. October 30, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041 

Rogers, Emily Rose (Schultz)

96, of Brethren Village. October 28, 2021.  Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home, 215-322-5545

Shultz, Robert R.

84, husband of Diane McCarty Lewis Rinier Shultz. October 31, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513

 

Smith, Kimberly Joy

55, wife of Brian Smith. October 22, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Stahl, Noah L.

82, husband of Joan L. (Glassmyer) Stahl, of Ephrata. October 29, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

 

Stevens, Sheryle S.*

62, of Newberg, OR. November 1, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100   

Weik, Anthony D. 

46, husband of Kristie A. (Booth) Weik, of Denver. October 31, 2021. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531

Wenger, Norma H.

85, of Manheim. October 23, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341

 

Yingling, Agnes B.

93, of Lancaster. October 26, 2021. Ozog Funeral Home, 814-539-5127

Yngve, Paul W.*

80,  husband of Christine Yngve, of Quarryville. November 1, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530         

Sign up for our newsletter