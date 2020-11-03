Bekhet, Hassen 80, of Hummelstown, husband of Hekmat Abdelmeguid Hassan. November 1, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory 717-560-5100
Buell, James Stanley 69, husband of Barbara S. Ripple, of Lancaster. October 31, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Calcara, John J. 83, of Lancaster. October 31, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Conrad, Jacob Floyd 82, husband of Diane L. Conrad, of Port Deposit, MD. October 29, 2020. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, 410-642-2555
Cooper, Miles E. 79, husband of Lynn Yecker, of Coudersport. October 31, 2020. Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home, 814-274-8888
Hoffer, F. Kenneth 91, husband of Cindy L. (Haldeman) Hoffer, of Narvon. October 30, 2020. Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 610-376-1120
Kline, Adam, Jr. 86, of Newmanstown. October 31, 2020. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc., 717-949-6588
Koehler, Stephanie Anne 55, wife of Douglas Koehler, of Lancaster, November 1, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Long, Herbert Sidney Of Lititz. October 7, 2020. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317
McFalls, David S. 49, husband of Yahna L. (Conroy) McFalls, of Ephrata. October 28, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Nicholas, Anne Louise 60, wife of L. Charles Fink, of Chesapeake, MD. October 28, 2020.
Pugh, Joseph Lafayette 91, of Oxford. November 1, 2020. Edward L. Collins Funeral Home, Inc., 610-932-9584