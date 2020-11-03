Bekhet, Hassen 80, of Hummelstown, husband of Hekmat Abdelmeguid Hassan. November 1, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory 717-560-5100

Buell, James Stanley 69, husband of Barbara S. Ripple, of Lancaster. October 31, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Calcara, John J. 83, of Lancaster. October 31, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Conrad, Jacob Floyd 82, husband of Diane L. Conrad, of Port Deposit, MD. October 29, 2020. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, 410-642-2555

Cooper, Miles E. 79, husband of Lynn Yecker, of Coudersport. October 31, 2020. Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home, 814-274-8888

Hoffer, F. Kenneth 91, husband of Cindy L. (Haldeman) Hoffer, of Narvon. October 30, 2020. Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 610-376-1120

Kline, Adam, Jr. 86, of Newmanstown. October 31, 2020. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc., 717-949-6588

Koehler, Stephanie Anne 55, wife of Douglas Koehler, of Lancaster, November 1, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Long, Herbert Sidney Of Lititz. October 7, 2020. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317

McFalls, David S. 49, husband of Yahna L. (Conroy) McFalls, of Ephrata. October 28, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Nicholas, Anne Louise 60, wife of L. Charles Fink, of Chesapeake, MD. October 28, 2020.

Pugh, Joseph Lafayette 91, of Oxford. November 1, 2020. Edward L. Collins Funeral Home, Inc., 610-932-9584

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Sign up for our newsletter