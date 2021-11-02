Brubaker, David G. *

86, of Conestoga. October 30, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

Clissold, Michael W.

71, husband of Denise (Aldridge) Clissold, of Elizabethtown. October 29, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371

 

Diggins, Alma J. *

98, of Ephrata. October 31, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

Dini, Michael Joseph

78, husband of Bonnie Dini, of Columbia. October 30, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

 

Firestone, Shane M. 

45, of Lancaster. October 26, 2021. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181

 

Goodhart, Gene A. *

91, husband of Susan Goodhart, of Middletown. October 30, 2019.  Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

Goshert, Harold Eugene

87, Geraldine M. Rupp,  of Petersburg. October 31, 2021. Koch Funeral Home, 814-237-2712

 

Hammond, Jeffrey S. 

54 of Mount Joy. October 28, 2021. Blauvelt Funeral Home, 607-565-7301

Hoover,  Edna Nolt

94, of New Holland. October 30, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444

Landis, Marian R.

91, formerly of Ephrata. November 1, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

 

 

Lohin, Jean L.

87, of Lititz. October 29, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097   

Miller, Ammon Henry

80, husband of Sadie Miller, of Rebersburg. October 30, 2021. Steven R. Neff Funeral Home, 814-349-5623

Miller, Darlene F. Stively *

72, wife of Terry E. Miller, of Lebanon. October 27, 2021. Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-272-4634

Morgan, Lori Ann *

58, wife of Lincoln Morgan, of Lancaster. October 31, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

Neff, Joan E.

88, of Ephrata. October 30, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

 

Pearson, Karen Ann *

58, wife of John H. Pearson, of Lancaster. October 31, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

Ravegum,  Alyce C.*

101, of Ephrata. October 28, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

 

Trego, Ola Grace*

84, of Paradise. October 28, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Work, Elizabeth

Wife of Galen R. Work, of Newville. October 26, 2021. Egger Funeral Home, 717-776-3414

 

Yonker, Deborah Jeanne

67, wife of Joe Duff, of Lancaster. October 30, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530  

 

Zimmerman, Jordan N. *

Infant son of Wilmer and Lena Mae (Newswanger) Zimmerman, of Lititz. October 31, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

 

