Brubaker, David G. *
86, of Conestoga. October 30, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Clissold, Michael W.
71, husband of Denise (Aldridge) Clissold, of Elizabethtown. October 29, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371
Diggins, Alma J. *
98, of Ephrata. October 31, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Dini, Michael Joseph
78, husband of Bonnie Dini, of Columbia. October 30, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Firestone, Shane M.
45, of Lancaster. October 26, 2021. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181
Goodhart, Gene A. *
91, husband of Susan Goodhart, of Middletown. October 30, 2019. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Goshert, Harold Eugene
87, Geraldine M. Rupp, of Petersburg. October 31, 2021. Koch Funeral Home, 814-237-2712
Hammond, Jeffrey S.
54 of Mount Joy. October 28, 2021. Blauvelt Funeral Home, 607-565-7301
Hoover, Edna Nolt
94, of New Holland. October 30, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Landis, Marian R.
91, formerly of Ephrata. November 1, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Lohin, Jean L.
87, of Lititz. October 29, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Miller, Ammon Henry
80, husband of Sadie Miller, of Rebersburg. October 30, 2021. Steven R. Neff Funeral Home, 814-349-5623
Miller, Darlene F. Stively *
72, wife of Terry E. Miller, of Lebanon. October 27, 2021. Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-272-4634
Morgan, Lori Ann *
58, wife of Lincoln Morgan, of Lancaster. October 31, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Neff, Joan E.
88, of Ephrata. October 30, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Pearson, Karen Ann *
58, wife of John H. Pearson, of Lancaster. October 31, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Ravegum, Alyce C.*
101, of Ephrata. October 28, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Trego, Ola Grace*
84, of Paradise. October 28, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Work, Elizabeth
Wife of Galen R. Work, of Newville. October 26, 2021. Egger Funeral Home, 717-776-3414
Yonker, Deborah Jeanne
67, wife of Joe Duff, of Lancaster. October 30, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Zimmerman, Jordan N. *
Infant son of Wilmer and Lena Mae (Newswanger) Zimmerman, of Lititz. October 31, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472