Atkins, Sharon D.

71, wife of Robert Atkins, of Columbia. October 28, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100  

Burdette, Paul J., Sr.

84, husband of Mary E. (Runkles) Burdette, of Lancaster. October 29, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Burkhart, Joyce E.

85, of Colonial Park Care Ctr. October 27, 2021.  Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833

 

Buzzard, Norma S. (Sweigart)

96, of Welsh Mountain Home. October 29, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444

Feeney, James E.

88, of Lititz, companion of Norma Hetrick. October 29, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100   

 

Frailey, Gerard E.

93, husband of Margaret (McClain) Frailey, of Lancaster County. October 29, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100  

 

Martin, Clifford Lee

58, husband of Roxanne (Trimble) Martin, of Lititz. October 27, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Rinaldi, Lawrence W.

79, of Ephrata, companion of Helen Honyara. October 27, 2021. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 717-733-6181

 

Stoltzfus, Jacob Z.

54, husband of Katie Stoltzfus, of Shippensburg. October 29, 2021. Dugan Funeral Home, 717-677-8215

Witwer, John 

84, husband of Nancy L. Williams Witwer, formerly of Lancaster. October 22, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444

 

Zeiset, John Jacob

58, of 1087 W. Main St., New Holland. October 29, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833    

