Albin, Marie A. 78, of Lancaster. October 25, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Ballard, Karla J. (Marx) 79, of Mount Joy. October 8, 2020. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Carlson, Walter D. 72, husband of Allison Carlson, of Lancaster. October 25, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Duff, Robert W. 84, husband of Sandra L. Duff, of Lancaster. October 31, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-394-4097
Farenwald, Betty B. 93, of Lancaster. October 27, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Francer, Joseph B. 70, of Lancaster. October 26, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Geist, Irvin R., Jr. 82, of Elizabethtown. October 29, 2020. Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 717-367-1380
Golden, Edward J., Jr. 77, husband of Roberta (Gromling) Golden, of Lancaster. October 23, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Goodwin, Dale E. 68, of Lancaster. October 15, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Goretzke, Jere F., Jr. 53, of Conestoga. October 16, 2020. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Gunzenhauser, Douglas L. 68, of New Martinsville, WV. October 18, 2020. Jarvis-Williams Funeral Home, 304-455-3456
Kauffman, Betty J. 92, of Marticville. October 29, 2020. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Kemp, Janet S. 80, wife of Robert C. Kemp, of Brethren Village. October 26, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Kirchner, Martha J. Formerly of Ephrata. October 30, 2020. Spence Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Klein, Lois M. (Stumm) 82, of New Holland. October 26, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Lind, Martin 64, husband of Elizabeth Lind, of Lancaster. October 27, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Long, Holly Ann (Erkens) 56, of Columbia. October 23, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Lucas, Philip M. 85, husband of Shirley Dawn Watson Lucas, of Pleasant Gap. October 21, 2020. Heintzelman Funeral Home, 814-234-0332
Messick, Howard Richard 75, of Lititz, husband of Linda Sue (Fake) Messick. October 28, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Metzger, Lewis J. 75, husband of Madelon Metzger. October 25, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371
Miller, Mary Adella 80. October 28, 2020. Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 570-668-0390
Miller, Thelma Jean Of Middlebury, IN. October 25, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Monahan, Elmer J. 89, of Masonic Village, Elizabethtown, husband of Darlene D. (Kandes) Monahan. October 27, 2020. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Pellman, William R. 96, of Landis Homes. October 28, 2020. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Pongonis, Victor L. 86. October 31, 2020. Wilde Funeral Home, 610-857-5551
Rivera, Alfredo 77, husband of Maria ( Hernandez Marti) Rivera, of Lancaster. October 27, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Rupp, Peggy Anne 91, wife of Harold D. Rupp, of Brethren Village. October 28, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Santos, Gerardo Anavitate 57, of Lancaster. October 26, 2020. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Shenk, Doris Jean 86, wife of Ted H. Rohrer Shenk. October 28, 2020. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Siegler, Paul L. II 81, of Lititz. May 27, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Simpson, Douglas F. 81, of Christiana. October 26, 2020. H.P. Smith & Son Funeral Home, 607-458-5153
Spangler, Kevin L. 58, husband of Amy S. (Pinkerton) Spangler, of Ephrata. October 29, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Weaver, Jamie Lee, Sr. 48, of Lancaster. October 29, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
White, Shakeeta L. 46, of Lancaster. October 29, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Wilson, Amanda Charlotte 28, wife of Paul A. Brooks III, of Palmyra. October 26, 2020. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Young, Richard G., Jr. 66, of Reading. October 22, 2020. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900