Daly, Mary Ann 83, of Columbia. May 23, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Dougherty, Sharon A. (Graeff) 68, of Rapho Twp. May 27, 2022. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 610-562-7823
Ferguson, Kirk D. 57, husband of Mary Jo Ferguson, of Kirkwood. May 28, 2022. Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Good, Rebecca Ann 80, wife of Richard Good, of Denver. May 27, 2022. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Harvin, Mary Ann 69, of Lancaster. May 25, 2022. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
High, Cheryll L. (Long) 63, of Denver, wife of Richard A. High. May 27, 2022. Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Martin, John M. 87, husband of Verna Z. (Horning) Martin, of Denver. May 27, 2022. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Matuka, Jozsef H. 81, husband of Helga Matuka, of Lancaster. May 20, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Zimmerman, Willis N. 84, husband of Amanda M. (Leinbach) Zimmerman, of East Earl. May 27, 2022. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122