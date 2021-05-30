Anderson, McKinzy Amber 25, of East Petersburg. May 23, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Barley, Roy E. Sr. 84, husband of Elaine (Fiester) Barley, of Lancaster. May 26, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Beck, Cyndee D. 62, partner of Edward (Skip) R. Mellinger III, of Lancaster. May 27, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Bradley, William F. 96, husband of Patricia M. (Heidig) Bradley, of Lancaster. May 20, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Cassidy, Jack Husband of Drewcilla Brown, of Lancaster. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Cramer, Wesley 54, husband of Tish (Stauffer) Cramer, formerly of Ephrata. November 8, 2020.
Davila, Virgen S. 57, of Lancaster, companion of Jose Lebron. May 27, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Denlinger, Barbara J. 70, wife of Eugene Denlinger, of Lititz. May 23, 2021. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
DiNino, William 88, husband of Laverne DiNino, of Mountville. May 24, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Dobson, Richard D., Jr. 65, of Denver. May 25, 2021. Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Engle, Jacob W. 87, husband of Naomi R. (Lehman) Engle, of Marietta. May 19, 2021. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
English, Charles R. 78, husband of Donna English, of Lancaster. May 24, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Errigo Anne Marie Voci Formerly of Lancaster. May 27, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Gardner, Margaret Ann 69, of Lancaster. May 27, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Graybill, Sommer Lee 48, of Wrightsville. May 20, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Howard, Margaret Jane Reilly 83, of Lancaster. May 20, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Kasper, Brandie L. 21, of Mount Joy. May 22, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Kasper, Leonard C. IV 18, of Mount Joy. May 22, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Keener, Barry L. 69, husband of Suzanne M. (Helm) Keener, of Elizabethtown. May 24, 2021. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Kelly, Josephine E. Cooper 88, of Lancaster. May 25, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Kielb, Joseph Michael 77, husband of Alexia (Wilson) Kielb, of Lancaster. May 25, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Kresh, John A. Husband of Elaine Z. Kresh, of Elizabethtown. May 22, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Lecours, Leon J. 73, of Lancaster. December 1, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Lynch, Claude W. 81, husband of Dolores M. (DeLorenzo) Lynch, of Stevens. June 27, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
MacRae, Iris (Stella) 101, of Brethren Village, Lititz. March 4, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Mays, Jerry R., Jr. 66, husband of Carol E. Bisking Mays, of Lancaster. May 22, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Miller, Andrew Owen 73, husband of Susan E. Sisco, of Aiken, SC. May 27, 2021. Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, 803-641-4401
Morris, Kimberly Jo 62, of Manheim. May 27, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Noble, Reginald Alan 53, husband of Andi Noble, of Lancaster. May 20, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Ondeck, Steven D. Husband of Debra, of Lancaster. May 13, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Orth, Frederick H. 70, of Reinholds, husband of Sophia A. (Straka) Orth. May 24, 2021. Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Peters, J. Patrick May 23, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Peters, John Husband of Joanne Fisher Peters. May 6, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Rivera, Jose Antonio 81, husband of Febes (Cruz) Rivera, of Lancaster. May 25, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Robertson, Deloris M. Wife of Jim Robertson, of Lancaster. May 28, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Schatz, Todd C. 65, husband of Karen A. Shoemaker Schatz, of Columbia. May 29, 2021. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Shank, Margaret S. 89, formerly of Mount Joy. May 26, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Shoff, James A., Jr. 81, husband to Theresa M. (Martin) Shoff, of Millersville. May 27, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Simmons, Beverly J. 89, of Narvon. May 27, 2021. The Labs Funeral Home, Inc., 610-273-3914
Sturm, Lawrence Edward 91, husband of Donna Sturm, of Manheim. May 27, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Styer, Raymond 99, of Elizabethtown. May 26, 2021. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Tafelski, Elizabeth March 16, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Vassilos, Louis E. 77, husband of Kaye S. Boyer Vassilos, of New Holland. February 4, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Weaver, Lester Emerson Jr. Husband of Maria N. Mammis, of Boca Raton, FL. May 17, 2021
Weisen, Judy Elizabeth Anne 85, of Lititz. May 24, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Wilkinson, Lois J. (Collins) 78, of Elizabethtown. January 2, 2021. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543