Anderson, McKinzy Amber 25, of East Petersburg. May 23, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Barley, Roy E. Sr. 84, husband of Elaine (Fiester) Barley, of Lancaster. May 26, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661

Beck, Cyndee D. 62, partner of Edward (Skip) R. Mellinger III, of Lancaster. May 27, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Bradley, William F. 96, husband of Patricia M. (Heidig) Bradley, of Lancaster. May 20, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Cassidy, Jack Husband of Drewcilla Brown, of Lancaster. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Cramer, Wesley 54, husband of Tish (Stauffer) Cramer, formerly of Ephrata. November 8, 2020.

Davila, Virgen S. 57, of Lancaster, companion of Jose Lebron. May 27, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661

Denlinger, Barbara J. 70, wife of Eugene Denlinger, of Lititz. May 23, 2021. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644

DiNino, William 88, husband of Laverne DiNino, of Mountville. May 24, 2021. ­Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513

Dobson, Richard D., Jr. 65, of Denver. May 25, 2021. Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909

Engle, Jacob W. 87, husband of Naomi R. (Lehman) Engle, of Marietta. May 19, 2021. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543

English, Charles R. 78, husband of Donna English, of Lancaster. May 24, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Errigo Anne Marie Voci Formerly of Lancaster. May 27, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Gardner, Margaret Ann 69, of Lancaster. May 27, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661

Graybill, Sommer Lee 48, of Wrightsville. May 20, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

Howard, Margaret Jane Reilly 83, of Lancaster. May 20, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Kasper, Brandie L. 21, of Mount Joy. May 22, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513

Kasper, Leonard C. IV 18, of Mount Joy. May 22, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513

Keener, Barry L. 69, husband of Suzanne M. (Helm) Keener, of Elizabethtown. May 24, 2021. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543

Kelly, Josephine E. Cooper 88, of Lancaster. May 25, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Kielb, Joseph Michael 77, husband of Alexia (Wilson) Kielb, of Lancaster. May 25, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Kresh, John A. Husband of Elaine Z. Kresh, of Elizabethtown. May 22, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Lecours, Leon J. 73, of Lancaster. December 1, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Lynch, Claude W. 81, husband of Dolores M. (DeLorenzo) Lynch, of Stevens. June 27, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

MacRae, Iris (Stella) 101, of Brethren Village, Lititz. March 4, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Mays, Jerry R., Jr. 66, husband of Carol E. Bisking Mays, of Lancaster. May 22, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Miller, Andrew Owen 73, husband of Susan E. Sisco, of Aiken, SC. May 27, 2021. Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, 803-641-4401

Morris, Kimberly Jo 62, of Manheim. May 27, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Noble, Reginald Alan 53, husband of Andi Noble, of Lancaster. May 20, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Ondeck, Steven D. Husband of Debra, of Lancaster. May 13, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Orth, Frederick H. 70, of Reinholds, husband of Sophia A. (Straka) Orth. May 24, 2021. Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909

Peters, J. Patrick May 23, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

Peters, John Husband of Joanne Fisher Peters. May 6, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Rivera, Jose Antonio 81, husband of Febes (Cruz) Rivera, of Lancaster. May 25, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Robertson, Deloris M. Wife of Jim Robertson, of Lancaster. May 28, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Schatz, Todd C. 65, husband of Karen A. Shoemaker Schatz, of Columbia. May 29, 2021. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270

Shank, Margaret S. 89, formerly of Mount Joy. May 26, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Shoff, James A., Jr. 81, husband to Theresa M. (Martin) Shoff, of Millersville. May 27, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661

Simmons, Beverly J. 89, of Narvon. May 27, 2021. The Labs Funeral Home, Inc., 610-273-3914

Sturm, Lawrence Edward 91, husband of Donna Sturm, of Manheim. May 27, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Styer, Raymond 99, of Elizabethtown. May 26, 2021. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543

Tafelski, Elizabeth March 16, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Vassilos, Louis E. 77, husband of Kaye S. Boyer Vassilos, of New Holland. February 4, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444

Weaver, Lester Emerson Jr. Husband of Maria N. Mammis, of Boca Raton, FL. May 17, 2021

Weisen, Judy Elizabeth Anne 85, of Lititz. May 24, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Wilkinson, Lois J. (Collins) 78, of Elizabethtown. January 2, 2021. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Sign up for our newsletter