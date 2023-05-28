Adamkowski, Sandra 75, of Hershey. May 23, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Bentley, John E. 80, of Denver. May 23, 2023. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Booker, Evelyn 70, of Lancaster, May 26, 2023. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Bowen, Katsuko 77, of Lancaster. May 16, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Burchett, LaVonda 38, wife of Kevin Rogers, of Holtwood. May 24, 2023. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Cochran, James Thomas 87, husband of Eilene (Adkison) Cochran, of Little Britain. May 21, 2023. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Dalton, Viriginia A. 87, of Brethren Village. May 24, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Dancause, Donald A. 86, of Columbia. May 23, 2023. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Daveler, Betty J. 86, of Elizabethtown. May 24, 2023. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633
Dellinger, Esther R. May 14, 2023. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221
Ditzler, Irvin E. 93, of East Petersburg. May 23, 2023. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317
Dockey, Jean DiPaolo 87, of Lancaster. December 21, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Duckett, Susan 80, of Lititz. May 24, 2023. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464
Eitnier, William B. 82, of Lancaster. May 25, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Field, Terry Louise (Vance) 83, of Willow Valley. January 8, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Gosling, William J. 98, of Akron. May 23, 2023. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Gronning, John C. 90, husband of Gertrude Gronning. May 18, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Harsh, Helen I. 98, of the Long Community at Highland, Lancaster. May 25, 2023. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Herbert-Loftin, Cathleen C. 73, wife of Robert Loftin, of Lancaster. May 14, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Hetrick, Victor J., Jr. 83, husband of Marian W. (Moorhouse) Hetrick, of Hershey. May 18, 2023. Hoover Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 717-533-7700
Hoffman, Eugene Cortland 98, of Lancaster. May 19, 2023. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Johnson, David H. 66, of Lancaster. May 15, 2023. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600
Jones, Frederick H. 87, husband of Kathy Jones, of Lancaster. March 16, 2023. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600
Julien, Errol E.L. 86, of Lancaster. May 16, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Kamara, Ahmad Mohamed March 17, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Ketner, LaRue D. 90, of Lititz. May 24, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Kozma, Judith B. 81, wife of Robert J. Kozma, of Lancaster. May 20, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Krick, Stephanie Laurie 44, wife of Jean-Pierre Bonasso, formerly of Ephrata. May 23, 2023.
Lewis, Ella Lorraine 58, of Peach Bottom. May 21, 2023. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Lindberg, Theodora 89, of Lancaster. May 26, 2023. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Lockard, Lloyd L. III 70, husband of Linda M. (Styer) Lockard, of Lancaster. May 20, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
McFalls, John J. 83, of Lititz. May 25, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
McPherson, Judy K. 78, of Quarryville. May 26, 2023. Wilde Funeral Home, 610-857-5551
Medina Miranda, Mercedes 69, of Lancaster. May 25, 2023. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Meisenhelter, Janet H. 91, of Elizabethtown. December 14, 2022. Etzweiler Funeral Home, Inc., 717-843-0216
Miller, Carolyn L. 79, wife of James Miller, of Ephrata. May 24, 2023. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Misshula, Helen A. 92, of Lititz. May 21, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Norton, Frances 89, of Lancaster. May 25, 2023. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Parry, Darlene 79, wife of John H. Parry, of Mechanicsburg. April 29, 2023. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221
Reed, Peggy A. Givler 69. May 24, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Reisinger, Gene K. 93, of Dallastown. May 19, 2023. Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., 717-244-5704
Ritter, Alice Irene Elizabeth (Meyer) 95, of Lititz. May 20, 2023. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464
Roush, John Robert 67, husband of Dawn Roush, formerly of Lancaster. April 2, 2023.
Smith, David P. Husband of Anna, of Lancaster. May 19, 2023. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Snavely, Jane Ellen (Zellers) 91, formerly of Akron. May 16, 2023. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Snyder, Anna Mae 82, of Narvon. May 21, 2023. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Stump, Gail P. 87, of Manor Twp. May 25, 2023. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Wall, Sandra 80, wife of William, of Lititz. May 18, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Weaver, Helen J. 97, of Lancaster. May 18, 2023. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Willis, Richard Gelon 71, of Brogue. May 23, 2023. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370