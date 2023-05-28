Adamkowski, Sandra 75, of Hershey. May 23, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Bentley, John E. 80, of Denver. May 23, 2023. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122

Booker, Evelyn 70, of Lancaster, May 26, 2023. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Bowen, Katsuko 77, of Lancaster. May 16, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Burchett, LaVonda 38, wife of Kevin Rogers, of Holtwood. May 24, 2023. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Cochran, James Thomas 87, husband of Eilene (Adkison) Cochran, of Little Britain. May 21, 2023. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530

Dalton, Viriginia A. 87, of Brethren Village. May 24, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Dancause, Donald A. 86, of Columbia. May 23, 2023. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041

Daveler, Betty J. 86, of Elizabethtown. May 24, 2023. ­Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633

Dellinger, Esther R. May 14, 2023. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221

Ditzler, Irvin E. 93, of East Petersburg. May 23, 2023. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317

Dockey, Jean DiPaolo 87, of Lancaster. December 21, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Duckett, Susan 80, of Lititz. May 24, 2023. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464

Eitnier, William B. 82, of Lancaster. May 25, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Field, Terry Louise (Vance) 83, of Willow Valley. January 8, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Gosling, William J. 98, of Akron. May 23, 2023. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Gronning, John C. 90, husband of Gertrude Gronning. May 18, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Harsh, Helen I. 98, of the Long Community at Highland, Lancaster. May 25, 2023. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444

Herbert-Loftin, Cathleen C. 73, wife of Robert Loftin, of Lancaster. May 14, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Hetrick, Victor J., Jr. 83, husband of Marian W. (Moorhouse) Hetrick, of Hershey. May 18, 2023. Hoover Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 717-533-7700

Hoffman, Eugene Cortland 98, of Lancaster. May 19, 2023. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Johnson, David H. 66, of Lancaster. May 15, 2023. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600

Jones, Frederick H. 87, husband of Kathy Jones, of Lancaster. March 16, 2023. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600

Julien, Errol E.L. 86, of Lancaster. May 16, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Kamara, Ahmad ­Mohamed March 17, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Ketner, LaRue D. 90, of Lititz. May 24, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Kozma, Judith B. 81, wife of Robert J. Kozma, of Lancaster. May 20, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Krick, Stephanie Laurie 44, wife of Jean-Pierre Bonasso, formerly of Ephrata. May 23, 2023.

Lewis, Ella Lorraine 58, of Peach Bottom. May 21, 2023. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530

Lindberg, Theodora 89, of Lancaster. May 26, 2023. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Lockard, Lloyd L. III 70, husband of Linda M. (Styer) Lockard, of Lancaster. May 20, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

McFalls, John J. 83, of Lititz. May 25, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

McPherson, Judy K. 78, of Quarryville. May 26, 2023. Wilde Funeral Home, 610-857-5551

Medina Miranda, Mercedes 69, of Lancaster. May 25, 2023. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661

Meisenhelter, Janet H. 91, of Elizabethtown. December 14, 2022. Etzweiler Funeral Home, Inc., 717-843-0216

Miller, Carolyn L. 79, wife of James Miller, of Ephrata. May 24, 2023. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Misshula, Helen A. 92, of Lititz. May 21, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Norton, Frances 89, of Lancaster. May 25, 2023. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Parry, Darlene 79, wife of John H. Parry, of Mechanicsburg. April 29, 2023. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221

Reed, Peggy A. Givler 69. May 24, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Reisinger, Gene K. 93, of Dallastown. May 19, 2023. Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., 717-244-5704

Ritter, Alice Irene Elizabeth (Meyer) 95, of Lititz. May 20, 2023. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464

Roush, John Robert 67, husband of Dawn Roush, formerly of Lancaster. April 2, 2023.

Smith, David P. Husband of Anna, of Lancaster. May 19, 2023. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041

Snavely, Jane Ellen (Zellers) 91, formerly of Akron. May 16, 2023. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Snyder, Anna Mae 82, of Narvon. May 21, 2023. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531

Stump, Gail P. 87, of Manor Twp. May 25, 2023. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041

Wall, Sandra 80, wife of William, of Lititz. May 18, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Weaver, Helen J. 97, of Lancaster. May 18, 2023. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Willis, Richard Gelon 71, of Brogue. May 23, 2023. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

