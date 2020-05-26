King, Gideon K. 83, husband of Barbara Glick King, of Kinzers. May 25, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Reddington, Matthew J. 60, of East Earl. May 23, 2020. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Reyes, Paul Sands 43, husband of Michelle Hesler, of Paradise. May 24, 2020. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Springborn, James Theodore 63, of Lancaster. May 23, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Stoltzfus, Joshua Mark 15, son of Elam J. and Linda M. Stoltzfus Stoltzfus, of Gap. May 24, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Swope, Geraldine H. 86, formerly of Manheim. May 23, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341