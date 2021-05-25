Byers, Angel Nicole (Brallier) 44, wife of Dennis H. Byers, of Reinholds. May 22, 2021. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Funk, Jacob D. 75, of Manheim. May 22, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Groman, Barbara F. 73, wife of Charles F. Groman,of Lancaster. May 21, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Hibshman, Eleanor 87, of Brethren Village, Lititz. May 23, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
King, Gideon B. 7, son of Daniel F. and Rebecca K. Blank King, of Christiana. May 22, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Ober, Andrew Lee 40, of Lititz. May 21, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Reich, Harold H. 66, of Ephrata. May 22, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Vaughen, Krista Lynn 49, wife of Ed Vaughen, of Lancaster. May 22, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Welsh, Thomas G., Jr. 61, husband of Rebecca S. Neal Welsh, of Manheim. May 23, 2021. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270