Beiler, Jacob A. 64, of Hickory House Nursing Home, Honey Brook. May 23, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Charles, Miriam Ebersole 93, of Manor Township. May 23, 2020. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Iannicelli, Phyllis J. 95, of Lancaster. May 24, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Lees, Joseph James 79, husband of Virginia, of Ephrata. May 17, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Miller, Alvin A. 35, of 431 Green Lane, Peach Bottom. May 23, 2020. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Neff, Roy C. 87, husband of Ellen R. Hershey Neff, of Paradise. May 23, 2020. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Newcomer, John L. 86, husband of Kay (Shertz) Newcomer. May 22, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Smoker, Rachel S. 78, wife of Samuel S. Smoker, of 3343 Old Philadelphia Pike, Ronks. May 24, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833