Cochran, James Thomas 87, husband of Eilene (Adkison) Cochran, of Little Britain. May 21, 2023. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Doutrich, Keith E. 60, husband of Lisa (Balmer) Doutrich, of Lititz. May 20, 2023. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317
Eckert, Verna 90, formerly of Manheim. May 20, 2023. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Gonzalez, Mariano A. 84, husband of Brenda Gonzalez, of Lancaster. April 28, 2023. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Hunt, Amy Evans 72, wife of James Hunt, of Lancaster. May 15, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Keen, Debra K. 64, wife to Robert Keen, of Millersville. May 21, 2023. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Kegerise, Evelyn Mae Gehman Of Denver. May 20, 2023. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Kelshaw, Steven H. 71, husband of Ginger D. Walter Kelshaw, of Lancaster. May 21, 2023. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Kopp, Arlene (Burkhart) 93, formerly of Mount Joy. May 5, 2023. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Mohler, Beth A. 90, of Lancaster. May 22, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Parkes, Eleanor A. 93, of Lancaster. May 18, 2023. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600
Rulis, Anthony 84, of Willow Street. May 19, 2023. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Snavely, Judith 84, of Manheim. May 23, 2023. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900