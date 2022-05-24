Buohl, Edgar 87, husband of Lorna (White) Buohl, of Ephrata. May 17, 2022. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Chorka, Zenebework Mamo 88, of Lancaster. May 21, 2022. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Dise, Clair Lee 65, husband of Elaine, of New Holland. May 20, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Good, Glenn W. 85. May 21, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Hartranft, Arlene Elsie Skiles 95, formerly of Spring Garden, May 17, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444.
Heisey, William B. 77, husband of Karen I. (Itzoe) Heisey, of Elizabethtown. May 22, 2022. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Huber, Earl Eshleman 93, husband of Charlotte (Longenecker), of Conestoga. May 21, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Kauffman, Titus F. 84, husband of Barbara Lapp Kauffman, of New Holland. May 22, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Lehman, Fay L. 84, wife of John H. Lehman, of Hallam. May 21, 2022. Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 610-777-7688
Martin, Linn E. 81, of Lancaster. May 22, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Sanders, Kevin R. 59, of Leola. May 20, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Sangrey, Leroy D. 93, of East Lampeter Township. May 20, 2022. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Snader, Luke L. 82, husband of Elizabeth G. (Martin) Snader, of Reinholds. May 21, 2022. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Weaver, Douglas W. 74, of East Earl, May 23, 2022. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Wentling, David S. 75, of Wyomissing, May 23, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444