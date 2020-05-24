Aichele, Harry Thomas 90, husband of Vivian (Landis) Aichele, of Lancaster. May 16, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Anne, Larry Michael 73, husband of Dianne (Ream) Anne, of Lititz. May 21, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Brandau, Lorraine M. 91, of Lancaster. May 20, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Copeland, Joseph Hoover 90, husband of Alice Smith Copeland. May 3, 2020. Shepherd & Son Funeral Home, 828-693-3435
Diffendall, Lorraine E. (Campbell) 92, of Lititz. May 22, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Fellenbaum, Nancy L. 85, of Luther Acres, Lititz. May 22, 2020. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Garman, Fay I. 92, of Masonic Village. May 17, 2020. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Glenn, James A., Jr. 63, of Lititz. May 21, 2020. Harkins Funeral Home, 717-456-5915
Groff, Mervin C. 88, husband of Ruth Oberholtzer Groff, of Lititz. May 23, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464
Grzybowski, Mary J. 75, wife of Thomas M. Grzybowski, of Lancaster. May 21, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Heckles, John Charles Husband of Wendy Heckles, formerly of Lancaster. May 14, 2020. Franzen-Davis Funeral Home and Crematory, 406-222-2539
Kauffman, Mary E. 91, of Lancaster. May 22, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Miller, Mark R. 35, of Lititz. May 21, 2020. Beck Funeral Home, 717-354-2227
Mottola, Anthony P. 87, husband of Jessie Mottola, of Ronks. May 21, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Muzyk, Alice Giger Of Lancaster. May 21, 2020. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Neff, Roy C. 87, husband of Ellen R. Hershey Neff, of Paradise. May 23, 2020. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Parrish, Audrey Marie 61, wife of James E. Parrish, of Lititz. May 21, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Paterson, Elizabeth Louise 94, of Willow Street. May 22, 2020. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Phillips, David A. 76, husband of Carrie Phillips, of Lancaster. May 18, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Regan, Dorothy C. 94, of Lancaster. May 20, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Ritter, Barbara Ringe 84, wife of Philip O. Ritter, of Willow Valley Retirement Communities. May 11, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Simmons, Charles R. Husband of Shirley E. Krous, of Lancaster. May 13, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Smith, Nancy Jane Kennedy Formerly of Manheim. May 18, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Snyder, Bertha E. 101, of Lancaster. May 11, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Stewart, Gloria C. (Conrad) 93, formerly of Camp Hill. May 19, 2020. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Sullivan, Wyatt G. 97, of the Mennonite Home. May 19, 2020. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Thomas, Dietra A. 58, of Lancaster. May 19, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Waters, Ernest Blaine, Jr. 88, husband of Margretta E. Waters, of Lancaster. May 7, 2020. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221
Weathers, Levi 66, of Lancaster. May 21, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Weaver, Terry 78, husband of Judy Weaver, of Lititz. May 21, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Wolgemuth, Kirk L. 62, of Mount Joy. May 16, 2020. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Wolgemuth, M. Grace 95, of United Zion Retirement Community, Lititz. May 15, 2020. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Yohn, Jere E. 82, husband of Dorothy M. (Brubaker) Yohn, of East Earl. May 23, 2020. Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Young, Lester D. 88, of Lancaster. May 19, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661