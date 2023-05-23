Capogna, Anthony, Jr. 57, husband of Paula Capogna, of Denver. May 21, 2023. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Doutrich, Keith E. 60, husband of Lisa (Balmer), of Lititz. May 20, 2023. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317
Eichmann, Jessica 36, of Lancaster. May 20, 2023. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Faus, James E. 68, husband of Patricia Felker Faus, of Ephrata. May 21, 2023. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 717-733-6181
Hess, Beatrice Hershberger 98, of Lancaster. March 22, 2023. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Hull, Robert G. 87, husband of Peggy Lee (Ruhl) Hull, of Lancaster. May 21, 2023. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Leutner, Barbara A. 88, wife of William G. Leutner, of Lititz. May 19, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100