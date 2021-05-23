Alwine, Raymond Merle 93, husband of Doris (Neumeyer) Alwine, formerly of Lancaster. May 8, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Auker, Soreno Alois 80, of Lititz. July 16, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Aurand, Jason William 42, of N. Bowers/Frederica, DE. May 14, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Barton, Shiela K. 72, of Columbia. May 20, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

Boas, Raymond A., Sr. 94, of Ronks. May 18, 2021. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644

Brown, Paul E., Jr. 72, husband of Mary Hildebrand Brown, of Gordonville. May 19, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Carroll, Laurence Edward Husband of Janet Taylor Carroll. February 11, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Cramer, Wesley 54, husband of Tish (Stauffer) Cramer, formerly of Ephrata. November 8, 2020.

Dissinger, Floyd R., Sr. 90, husband of Faye (Zwally) Dissinger, of Lititz. May 17, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Ditzler, Susan 74, of Lititz. May 19, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Goshert, Duncan Eric 63, of East Donegal Township. May 19, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Graybill, Sommer Lee 48, of Wrightsville. May 20, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

Gressley, Grace Marie 88, of Willow Street. January 21, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Hain, Steven Leroy 67, husband of Judy L. (Derck) Hain, of Manheim Township. June 5, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Hine, David William 89, formerly of Lancaster. May 3, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Hines, Ellen Steele 74, wife of Charles Hines, of Millersville. April 9, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Karper, Brenda L. 70, wife of Wilbur Thomas Karper, of Mount Joy. May 19, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

King, Alvin B. 91, of Prospect, VA. May 21, 2021. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 434-352-7111

Mateer, Jeannette S. 95, of Millersville. May 18, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041

Means, Rodney Jerome 79, formerly of Gordonville, husband of Gwendolyn Estella McNutt Means. May 20, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967

Miller, Mary Jane (Showalter) 90, wife of James B. Miller, of Reinholds. May 17, 2021. Roseboro Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc. 717-336-6531

Rottmund, Arline M. 93, formerly of Lancaster. May 15, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041

Schober, Robert C., Sr. 79, husband of Barbara Ranck Schober, of Honey Brook. May 19, 2021. The Labs Funeral Home, Inc., 610-273-3914

Snyder, Charles F., Jr. 76, husband of Linda (Bryan) Snyder, of Lancaster. May 18, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Wert, Leonard 65, husband of Penny, of Lititz. May 11, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

White, David L. 74, partner of Melvin Frye, of Marietta. April 30, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Sign up for our newsletter