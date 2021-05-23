Alwine, Raymond Merle 93, husband of Doris (Neumeyer) Alwine, formerly of Lancaster. May 8, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Auker, Soreno Alois 80, of Lititz. July 16, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Aurand, Jason William 42, of N. Bowers/Frederica, DE. May 14, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Barton, Shiela K. 72, of Columbia. May 20, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Boas, Raymond A., Sr. 94, of Ronks. May 18, 2021. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Brown, Paul E., Jr. 72, husband of Mary Hildebrand Brown, of Gordonville. May 19, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Carroll, Laurence Edward Husband of Janet Taylor Carroll. February 11, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Cramer, Wesley 54, husband of Tish (Stauffer) Cramer, formerly of Ephrata. November 8, 2020.
Dissinger, Floyd R., Sr. 90, husband of Faye (Zwally) Dissinger, of Lititz. May 17, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Ditzler, Susan 74, of Lititz. May 19, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Goshert, Duncan Eric 63, of East Donegal Township. May 19, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Graybill, Sommer Lee 48, of Wrightsville. May 20, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Gressley, Grace Marie 88, of Willow Street. January 21, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Hain, Steven Leroy 67, husband of Judy L. (Derck) Hain, of Manheim Township. June 5, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Hine, David William 89, formerly of Lancaster. May 3, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Hines, Ellen Steele 74, wife of Charles Hines, of Millersville. April 9, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Karper, Brenda L. 70, wife of Wilbur Thomas Karper, of Mount Joy. May 19, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
King, Alvin B. 91, of Prospect, VA. May 21, 2021. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 434-352-7111
Mateer, Jeannette S. 95, of Millersville. May 18, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Means, Rodney Jerome 79, formerly of Gordonville, husband of Gwendolyn Estella McNutt Means. May 20, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Miller, Mary Jane (Showalter) 90, wife of James B. Miller, of Reinholds. May 17, 2021. Roseboro Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc. 717-336-6531
Rottmund, Arline M. 93, formerly of Lancaster. May 15, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Schober, Robert C., Sr. 79, husband of Barbara Ranck Schober, of Honey Brook. May 19, 2021. The Labs Funeral Home, Inc., 610-273-3914
Snyder, Charles F., Jr. 76, husband of Linda (Bryan) Snyder, of Lancaster. May 18, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Wert, Leonard 65, husband of Penny, of Lititz. May 11, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
White, David L. 74, partner of Melvin Frye, of Marietta. April 30, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441