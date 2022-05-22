Allen, Robert J. 94, of Lititz. May 17, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Bernhardt, Carl Leo 86, husband of Patsy Ann (Lewis) Bernhardt, of Lancaster. December 17, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Biggs, Robert B. 95, of Lancaster. May 18, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Billoni, Joseph A. 85, husband of Lois Billoni, of Lancaster. April 28, 2022. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543

Billow, Harold W. 99, of Mount Joy. May 17, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Brosey, Kenneth R. 93, husband of Esther Sangrey Brosey, of Manheim. May 20, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341

Caputo, Linda Ryan 79, wife of Joseph A. Caputo, of Lititz. May 10, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Corse, John Montgomery Jr. 72, husband of Frances Mannino Corse, of Lancaster. May 12, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Craney, Jason M. 42, of Brownstown. May 18, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833

Davis, Daniel DeWayne 64, husband of Carol Davis. May 18, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833

Deck, Roy, Jr. 97, of Landis Homes. May 13, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Dunkle, Gerald V. 87, husband of Doris (Buffenmyer), of Strasburg. January 21, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Fritz, Sharon L. 72, wife of Michael Fritz, of Mount Joy. May 14, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371

Gaugler, Josephine E. 86, of Lancaster. May 18, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341

Gemmill, Michael G. Sr. 68, husband of Linda Bair Gemmill, of Wrightsville. May 19, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Goretzke, Ronald W. 87, of Elizabethtown. May 10, 2022. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543

Harkins, James K. 70, husband of Sharon M. Blacklock Harkins, of West Hempfield Township. May 20, 2022. ­Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513

Hart, Mildred 96, formerly of Maytown. May 15, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Hearon, Carole Shrout 87, husband of Ace Hearon, of Ocean Isle Beach, NC. May 16, 2022.

Herr, Virginia L. 79, formerly of Ephrata and Brownstown. May 19, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530

Joyce, James E. 74, husband of Suzanne R. (Lancaster) Joyce, of Lancaster. May 19, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530

Kissinger, Clara J. 86, of East Petersburg. May 14, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341

Kreider, Phyllis G. 97, of Lancaster. March 10, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Larsen, Gary Arthur 62, of Willow Street. May 18, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530

Leibfried, Donald B. 75, husband of Linda (Weaver) Leibfried, of Elizabethtown. May 11, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

McMichael, Barry H. 71, husband of Constance Jean (Edwards) McMichael, of Quarryville. April 28, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530

Miller, John Monroe 80. May 18, 2022. Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 570-668-0390

Millisock, Kenneth R. Jr. 50, husband of Teresa Graybill Millisock, of Ephrata. May 20, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967

Nelson, Joseph E. 76, husband of Peggy Fleischer Nelson, of Lancaster. May 17, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Nixdorf, Herbert H. 89, of Lancaster. May 18, 2022. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221

Palumbo, John A. 79, husband of Karen A. (Rider) Van Bibber, of Lititz. May 14, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Patrick, Carolyn 83, formerly of Lancaster. March 26, 2022.

Patrick, Norman Wallace 89, husband of Carolyn (Cortright) Patrick, formerly of Lancaster. January 18, 2022

Porter, Bertha Matilda 91, of Lancaster. May 14, 2022. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Rich, Norma W. (Whitworth) 89, of Elizabethtown. May 18, 2022. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543

Roda, Melina E. 97, of Lancaster. May 17, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Rudy, Doris M. 88, of Lancaster. May 16, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041

Schlauch, Kenneth E. Sr. Of Bradenton, FL. April 30, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Sellers, Marion B. 96, of Lancaster. May 20, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530

Shultz, Glenn D. 75, of Columbia. May 17, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

Smith, Judith M. 75, of Ephrata. May 19, 2022. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531

Strube, Paul D. 68, of Elizabethtown. May 18, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

Swisher, Katrina R. 55, wife of Todd Swisher, of Myerstown. May 17, 2022. Grose Funeral Home, Inc., 717-866-4233

Yerger, Anna R. 107, of Lititz. May 18, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464

Youndt, Theresa Elizabeth (Klaster) 98, of Garden Spot Village, New Holland. May 20, 2022. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909

Zug, Vicky L. 69, wife of Robert G. Zug, of Willow Street. May 20, 2022. Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 717-786-3272

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Sign up for our newsletter