Crowe, Robert L. 79, of Lancaster. May 18, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Ebright, Pauline Mae 89, of Millersburg. May 16, 2021. Hummel Funeral Home, 570-837-5364
Garrison, Albert D., Sr. 87, of Elverson. May 19, 2021. The Labs Funeral Home, Inc., 610-273-3914
Harnish, Richard W. 72, husband of Ann Etta Coffman Harnish, of New Holland. May 19, 2021. Beck Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-2227
Laurento, Frank J., Jr. 69, of Ronks. May 19, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Martin, Fred J. 71, husband of Vickie Lambert, of Lancaster. May 19, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Murry, Harry B. 98, formerly of Lancaster. May 19, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Nguyen, Lap T. 68, of New Holland. May 19, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464
Sebastian, Roxanne Gail 65, of DE. May 17, 2021. Roseboro Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc. 717-336-6531