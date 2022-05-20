Billow, Harold W. 99, of Mount Joy. May 17, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Carter, Elizabeth G. 91, of Paradise. May 18, 2022. Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Didner, Marlene 80, of Lancaster. May 19, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Hornberger, John David 89, husband of Doris J (Millhouse), formerly of Brownstown. May 19, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
King, John G. 84, husband of Emma K. Glick King, of Gordonville. May 18, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Moore, Stanley David 79, husband of Joan Chicklo Moore, of Christiana. May 17, 2022. Wilde Funeral Home, 610-857-5551
Petersheim, Daniel B., Sr. 79, husband of Barbara Stoltzfus Petersheim, of Christiana. May 18, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Roda, Melina E. 97, of Lancaster. May 17, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Sauder, Amos M. 81, husband of Katie W. (Zimmerman) Sauder, of Ephrata. May 18, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Stump, Ronald C. 71, of Mount Joy. May 16, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441