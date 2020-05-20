Aichele, Harry Thomas 90, husband of Vivian (Landis) Aichele, of Lancaster. May 16, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Bigler, Darlene 77, of Millersville. May 17, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Burkholder, Sharon M. 72, wife of Ira K. Burkholder, Jr., of York. May 18, 2020. Etzweiler Funeral Home, Inc., 717-843-0216
Cibula, Annie Lewis 97. May 16, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Dietrich, Alan B. 74, of Ephrata. April 26, 2020. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc., 1-800-720-8221
Haefner, Paul A., Jr. Husband of Katherine Bastian Haefner, of Lancaster. May 15, 2020. Doherty Funeral Homes, Inc., 302-999-8277
Kotler, Barry L. 75, husband of Renee Kotler, of Goodyear, AZ. April 27, 2020.
Lauer, M. Elizabeth 99, formerly of Harrisburg. May 15, 2020. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Mosley, James Irvin, Jr. 81, husband of Donna (Siegrist) Mosley, of Landisville. May 18, 2020. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Murray, Mona S. 93, of Elizabethtown. May 16, 2020. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Pravata, Thomas 74, of Lancaster. May 17, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Sanchez Rivera, Maria M. 66, of Conestoga View. May 17, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Schweitzer, Carole Lee Of Lancaster. May 18, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Shoff, Chester D. 75, husband of Harriet Sauder Shoff, of Marietta. May 17, 2020. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Shortlidge, Donald L. 90, of Mountville. May 15, 2020. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Snader, Joann C. 79, wife of Merle Snader, of Manheim. May 19, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Watson, Katharina 88, formerly of Lampeter. May 18, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Witmer, Levi B., Jr. 59, of Denver. May 18, 2020. Eckenroth Home For Funerals, 717-445-5122
Zook, Amos S. 82, husband of Mary S. Lapp Zook, of Strasburg. May 19, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833