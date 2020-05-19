Adler, Carlton A. 84, husband of Susan R. Adler, of Strasburg. May 15, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Baskins, Leatha Estella Saltzburg Formerly of Duncannon. May 17, 2020. Ronald C.L. Smith Funeral Home, 717-834-4515
Bennett, Susanna E. 79, wife of Richard J. Bennett, of Stevens. May 15, 2020. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Devine, Thomas E. Sr. 90, of Willow Street. May 17, 2020. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Dillon, Cynthia G. 68, wife of Thomas P. Dillon, of Mount Joy. May 16, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Flaster, Murray Samuel 68, husband of Linda Barmat Flaster, of Lancaster. May 17, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Geltmacher, Gilbert 91, of Blain. May 14, 2020. Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-486-3433
Gulliver, Donald L. 98, husband of Mary Gulliver, of Lancaster. May 15, 2020. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Hammer, James G. 84, of Wrightsville. May 17, 2020. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Keller, Robert W. 89, formerly of Nottingham. May 17, 2020. Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Kilgore, Ann E. 81, of Peach Bottom. May 18, 2020. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Martin, Harry M., Jr. 94, husband of Louella H. (Nolt) Martin, formerly of New Holland. May 18, 2020. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Peifer, Melvin G. Husband of Arlene Hurst, of Lancaster. May 16, 2020. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Rummel, Tara L. 45, wife of Kenneth S. Rummel, of Akron. May 14, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Stoltzfus, Reuben S. 90, of Gordonville. May 16, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Tressler, Mollie Y. (Fantom) 86, wife of Earl L. Tressler, of Marietta. May 16, 2020. Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-426-3614
Weaver, Anna Elizabeth 96, of Pittsgrove, NJ. May 17, 2020. Pancoast Funeral Hom3, 856-696-0931