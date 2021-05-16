Achey, Russel F. 83, husband of Barbara (Elliott) Achey, of Eagleville. May 13, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Adams, Michelle Vinelli 47, wife of Michael P. Adams, of Lancaster. May 12, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Ames, Joseph R. 67, husband of JoAnn Snyder Ames, of Strasburg. May 13, 2021. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644

Barley, Ray D. 92, husband of Mary Kathryn Leaman Barley, of Manor Township. May 12, 2021. ­Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513

Bickel, William W., Sr. 80, husband of Linda S. (Barnes) Bickel, of Elizabethtown. May 9, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Bishop, Gary L. 79, husband of Barbara. May 11, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Celia, Francesco Antonio 88, companion of Jacqueline Atkinson, of Manheim. May 7, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Darlington, Chrystopher 33, of Strasburg. May 9, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Diffenderfer, James D. 75, of Lancaster. May 10, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Eberly, John K. 85, husband of Linda Eberly, of Lititz. May 13, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Fisher, Mildred A. 93, of Strasburg. May 12, 2021. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644

Frey, Diane L. 68, wife of Richard P. Frey, of Lebanon. May 14, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341

Fryburg, Frank C. 94, of Lititz. May 12, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

Haehnle, Robert J. 77, husband of Diane Wagner Haehnle, of Lititz. December 21, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Hill, Janet 88, of Lititz. December 11, 2020. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317

Hill, Robert E. 88, husband of Janet (Ruebman) Hill, of Lititz. November 7, 2020. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317

Huynh, Luc 99, of 112 N. Roberts Ave., New Holland. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444

Jerrell, Marian E. 82, wife of John P. Jerrell, of Lititz. May 11, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Kline, Harmon C. 89, of Gordonville. May 10, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Kreider, Gerald L. 76, of Quarryville. March 22, 2020.

Landis, Lowell L. 74, husband of Linda J. Buchter Kane Landis, of Lititz. May 10, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464

Lindsay, Ralph L. Formerly of Jonestown, husband of Irene Charles Lindsay. May 14, 2021. Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-867-4811

Lovell, Patricia Jones Wife of Hugh Charles Lovell, of Willow Valley. April 25, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Madden, Summer Carla Dawn 31, of Lancaster, fiancée of Donald Forsythe. May 8 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

McGallicher, Anna Mae 82, of 1235 Wabank Rd., Lancaster. May 13, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833

McMichael, John M. 85, husband of Miriam (Groff) Brubaker McMichael, of Lancaster. November 7, 2020. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444

Neff, Joshua Michael 25, of Lancaster. May 4, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Propst, Paul R. 87, husband of Hazel (Bunny) Lightcap Propst, of Oxford. May 13, 2021. Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 610- 932-9584

Rintz, Judith A. 81, of Millersville. April 13, 2020. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530

Rissler, Dorothy Louise 78, wife of David R. Rissler, of Denver. May 13, 2021. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122

Rye, Elwood F., Sr. 91, of Lancaster. May 12, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Sauder, June M. 86, wife of David S. Sauder, of Elizabethtown. May 14, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Smith, Suzanne O’Connor 67, wife of John Smith, of Lancaster. May 23, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Sonnon, Nancy L. (Wagner) 90, wife of Melvin R. Sonnon, Sr., of Elizabethtown. April 27, 2021. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543

Stas, Ruth W. 92, wife of Michael J. Stas, of Lancaster. May 9, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Stauffer, Linda M. (Hoover) Wife of Earl W. Stauffer, of Osteen, FL. May 8, 2021.

Stevens, Sylvia Jean 94, of Willow Valley Lakes Communities, Willow Street. May 8, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Walters, Donald L. 84, of Willow Valley. April 26, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041

Warner, Laurean H. Jr. Husband of Connie Warner, of Cornwall Manor Retirement Community. May 10, 2021. Rohland Funeral Home, 717- 272-6673

White, Sherry Dee (Stoltzfus) 54, wife of Darryl L. White, of Bowmansville. May 13, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Wiggins, Mary Josephine 87, of New Providence. May 12, 2021. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272

Williams, Mary Rose 89, of Lancaster. May 10, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

