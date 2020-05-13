Beach, Lee Edward 91, of Elizabethtown. May 9, 2020. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Brito Amador, Victoria 89, of Lancaster. May 7, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Cremato-ry, 717-393-9661
Brubaker, Judith Ann 77, wife of Emanuel G. Brubaker, of Stevens. May 11, 2020. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Bucher, Esther M. 79, of Holtwood. May 10, 2020. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Dissinger, Dale T. 82, husband of JoAnne (Groff) Dissinger, of Quarryville. May 12, 2020. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Dorwart, Julie L. 81, wife of Edward Dorwart, of Lancaster. May 11, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Faranda, Idea S. 75, of Reading. May 9, 2020. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Genevive, Mary 97, of Willow Valley. May 11, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Hartman, Suzanne C. 85, of Lancaster. May 3, 2020. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Hess, Helen Of Lititz. May 11, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Landis, Norma H. 95, of Mennonite Home. May 10, 2020. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Maurer, Grace B. 88, of Neffsville. May 10, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
McKeon, James D. 85, husband of Elaine Micklesavage McKeon, of Lititz. May 6, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464
Mellinger, Irene 103, of Denver. May 10, 2020. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Mellinger, Rhoda G. 101, of the Mennonite Home. May 7, 2020. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Monahan, Caroline 78, of Lancaster. May 5, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Park, Miriam I. 105, of Fannettsburg. May 10, 2020. Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Services, 814-234-0332
Pena, Catalino (Tony Nino) 79, formerly of Puerto Rico. May 10, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Reynolds, Basil E. 82, husband of Gloria E. (Abrams) Reynolds, of Ephrata. May 11, 2020. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 717-733-6181
Shetler, Catherine Marie 96, of the Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community. May 10, 2020. Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Stoltzfus, Reuben Z. 82, of Manheim. May 10, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Strickland, Erma Jeanne (Bastian) 88, formerly of Bainbridge. May 9, 2020. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
von Roeder, Leslie 93, of Willow Valley. May 11, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Wenger, Frances A. Kreider 93, wife of Aaron Y. Wenger, of Denver. May 11, 2020. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181