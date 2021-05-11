Dotter, Richard L. 86, husband of Dorothy (Reed) Dotter, of Lancaster. May 7, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Hackenberger, Richard Eugene 85, husband of Shirley A. (Landis) Hackenberger, of Elizabethtown. May 8, 2021. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Hadesty, Alice J. 95, of Mill Hall. May 8, 2021. Moriarty Funeral Home & Crematory, 570-748-4461
Kauffman, Jane L. 89, of Ephrata. May 8, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Kulp, Aileen D. 88, of Stevens. May 8, 2021. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Lamparter, Lorraine (McComsey) 83, of Quarryville. May 9, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Landa Guillen, Olivia E. 91, of Lancaster. May 9, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Mastricola, Patricia Ann 80, wife of Robert Mastricola, of East Earl. May 10, 2021. Wilde Funeral Home, 610-857-5551
Molinia, Emma Louise 95, of Ephrata. May 3, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Parsons, Roey Lee, Jr. 54, companion of Pamela Wonder Rogalis, of Christiana. May 5, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Reisinger, Diane V. 71, wife of Ted, of Quarryville. May 7, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Singletary, Donald L. Husband of Catherine (Bortoli), of East Earl. May 6, 2021. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221