Andras, Michael H. 56, husband of Bridget (Dunlap) Andras, of Elizabethtown. May 8, 2023. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Brown, Joanne C. 74, of Lancaster. May 3, 2023. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Caballero, Miguel E. 82, husband of Ana Caballero, of Lancaster. May 7, 2023. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Cooper, James L. 53, of Peach Bottom. May 7, 2023. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Denlinger, Kathleen Ruth 92, formerly of Gap. May 7, 2023. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Fisher, John David 37, of Coatesville. May 7, 2023. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Good, Raymond J. 85, husband of Elizabeth, of Willow Valley. May 6, 2023. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600
Herr, S. Charles 92, husband of Doris (Dull) Herr, of Quarryville. May 5, 2023. Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Huyard, Samuel Ethan Infant son of Jacob S. and Mary B. Stoltzfus Huyard, of 360 N. Railroad Ave., New Holland. May 9, 2023. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
MacIntyre, David Charles 73, husband of Judith Thum MacIntyre, of Lancaster. May 6, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Nissley, Clayton R. 96, husband of A. Martha Denlinger Stahl Nissley. May 6, 2023. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Peters, Martin Husband of Linda Peters. May 6, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Stefanon, Aarne 68, of Mechanicsburg. May 6, 2023. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Stiver, Norman A. 95 husband of Margaret (O'Neil) Stiver, of Lancaster. May 7, 2023. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Tillman, Norman 82, of Columbia. May 7, 2023. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 717-684-2370
Young, Thomas A. 76, husband of Barbara (Meister) Young, of Lancaster. May 5, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300