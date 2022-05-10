Almodovar, Anthony Bruce 46, of Lancaster. April 30, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Brady, Robert C. 93, of St. Anne’s Retirement Community, husband of Catherine I. (Fratelli) Brady. May 7, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Fischer, Joan Kershaw 75, wife of Richard Fischer, of Reinholds. May 6, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Fisher, Mary E. 55, wife of Byron S. Fisher, of West Hempfield Township. May 7, 2022. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Fitzpatrick, Joanne 87, of Lancaster. May 8, 2022. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Gockley, Jean Elaine 78, of Mount Joy. May 7, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Martin, Fred W. 84, of Lancaster. January 31, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Masoner, Robert W. 90, husband of Gladys L. (Kittinger) Masoner, of Willow Street. May 9, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Royer, Zeno R. 85, husband of Nancy L. (Walter) Royer, of Akron. May 7, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Rutt, Christa Lynn 49, wife of Nelson L. Rutt, of Ephrata. May 8, 2022. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Shenenberger, Faye R. Formerly of Manheim. May 7, 2022. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Uhlrich, Dorothy Schwarz 94, wife of George C. Uhlrich, Jr., of East Petersburg. May 6, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Woolford, Marion A. 79, of Willow Street. May 2, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Wyble, Margaret E. 99, of New Holland. May 3, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Zangl, Anthony David 76, of New Providence. May 8, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283