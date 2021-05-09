Aikens, Jane I. 84, formerly of Honey Brook. May 5, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Aument, Jere L. 80, husband of Susan Garvin Aument, of Perryville, MD. April 27, 2021. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221
Brown, Patricia G. 88, of Lancaster. May 2, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Callman, Irving Budd, Jr. 99, husband of Connie Crum Callman, of Lancaster. December 29, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Canfield, Marian A. 95, of Tipp City, OH. April 24, 2021. Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home, 937-667-3015
Christman, Margery 85, of New Holland. May 7, 2021. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221
Clayton, William J. 84, of Pequea. April 4, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Davin, Jorge 85, of Mount Joy. May 1, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Deamer, Roy L., Sr. 85, of Lancaster. December 25, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
DePrefontaine, Tina (Janeen) L. (Reinhart) 65, of Lancaster. May 6, 2021. Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 717-266-3591
Eshleman, Daniel A. 34, of Manheim. May 3, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Fenstermacher, Robert S. 67. May 5, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Gerlach, Donald E. 74, of Mount Joy. January 25, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371
Glick, Ronald L. 82, of Allensville. May 2, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Hoffer, Lillian Storm 82, of Columbia. May 3, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Kaylor, Ruth E. 90, of Elizabethtown. May 6, 2021. Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 717-367-1380
Kline, John E. Sr. 97, formerly of Elizabethtown, husband of Leara Farmer Kline. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Krady, John M. 90, of Blue Ridge Drive, Lancaster. May 7, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Kready, Robert A. 79, husband of Frances Arlene Freed Keady, of Elizabethtown. May 6, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Leaman, John 88, husband of Carolyn Stone Leaman, formerly of Millersville. May 3, 2021. Millennium Cremation Service, 772-999-5547
Leary, Terrence C. 72, husband of Brenda (Slesser) Leary, of Manheim. May 1, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Lesher, Sharon L. 76, wife of Parke T. Lesher, Jr., of Denver. May 5, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Libby, Roy W. 79, husband of Kelly A. (Ackley) Libby, of Ephrata. May 3, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Martin, Kathy Jo 64, wife of Joseph J. Martin, of East Hempfield Township. May 6, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Mester, Doris L. (Staub) Of Lancaster. April 14, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Neuhauser, Denton L. 75, husband of Deborah L. (Nolt) Neuhauser, of Talmage. May 6, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Nicklas, John L. 85, husband of Patricia (Shell) Nicklas, of Lititz. May 5, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Peters, John Husband of Joanne Fisher Peters. May 6, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Powell, Yanesoreya 74, wife of Leon Powell, Sr., of Lancaster. May 1, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Rintz, Judith A. 81, of Millersville. April 13, 2020. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Rudy, Marianne T. 61, wife of George J. Rudy, of Ephrata. May 6, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Shenk, Kevin C. 36, of Lancaster. April 29, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Spencer, James N. 79, husband of Kathleen., of The Glen at Willow Valley Communities. March 20, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Stehman, Dolores Barto 94, of Lancaster. May 2, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Strubel, Gary L. 72, husband of Linda C. Rineer Strubel, of Ephrata. May 2, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464