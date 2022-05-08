Agnew, Joanne 69, wife of Charles N. Agnew, of Cochranville. April 28, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Alexander, Jeffrey K. 77, husband of Gail (Smith) Alexander, of Lancaster. December 28, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Budd, John 75, of Lancaster. May 1, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Cain, John B. II 94, of Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. May 5, 2022. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Chillemi-Yeager, Pamela A. 66, wife of Donald L. Yeager, of Lancaster. May 2, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Clayton, William J. 84, of Pequea. April 4, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Davis, Roberta Jean 84, of Lancaster. May 4, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Dunlap, Barbara Ann 73, wife of Donald W. Dunlap, of Lancaster. May 3, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Eidam, Donald A. 81, husband of Cynthia C. Cameron Eidam, of Lancaster. April 28, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Elser, Eugene K. 73, husband of Betsy (Bushong) Elser, of Lititz. May 5, 2022. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181
Erb, David Lynn 73, husband of Patricia Tinsley Erb, of Tega Cay, SC. May 3, 2022.
Ernst, Karen 80. November 9, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Evans, Robert W. 81, of Lititz. May 4, 2022. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Geib, H. Eugene 78, husband of Polly A. (Shiffer) Geib, of Bainbridge. December 24, 2021. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Geisler, Edwin A. 88, husband of Sylvia (Burns) Geisler, of Lancaster. May 3, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Gibble, Stephen C. 73, formerly of Lancaster. April 30, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Graff, Edith Post 91, formerly of Stevens. April 30, 2022. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Haller, Paul E. 86, husband of Jean Elizabeth Mitchell Haller, of Lancaster. April 16, 2022. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Hay, Dorothy B. 96, of Mount Joy. May 1, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Hershey, Donna E. 67, wife of Charles E. Hershey, of Lancaster. May 3, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Huber, Abram E. 88, of Manheim. May 5, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Jackson, Harry James 77, of Quarryville. May 4, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Johnson, Janet A. 94, of Marietta. November 10, 2021. Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-426-3614
Julius, Frederic S., Jr. 82, husband of Marcia A. (Farrell) Julius, of Elizabethtown. May 2, 2022. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Kinsey, W. Fred III Husband of Carol Thompson. April 25, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Lentz, Charles Edward 92, husband of Joan (Vanfossen) Lentz, of Lancaster. January 12, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Lokey, Patricia L. Of McKinleyville, CA. April 28, 2022
Moyer, Walton Z. 90, husband of Jean Roland Moyer, of Elizabethtown. April 27, 2022. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Norris, Philip E. 92, husband of Joan Fyock Norris, of Lititz. May 2, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464
Pinkerton, David William 71, husband of Christine (Arndt) Pinkerton, of Lancaster. April 19, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Scott, Emily A. 90, of Riverside, CA. March 22, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Scott, Marcia Joyce 91, of Lancaster. December 25, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Severino, Paula Annunciata 77, of Lancaster. November 28, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Shenk, Evelyn A. Wife of Robert Adams Shenk , of Lancaster. April 29, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Silvers, Harmon T. 76, of Mountville. May 4, 2022. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Smith, Armella 87, of Lancaster. April 24, 2022. Hindman Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 814-536-1770
Smith, Geraldine 80, of New Providence. May 5, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Solis, Elizabeth R. 49, of Lancaster. May 3, 2022. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Tirado, Carmen L. Lopez 77, formerly of Lancaster. May 2, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Walk, Thelma M. 85, of Lancaster. May 4, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Waters, Margretta 89, wife of Ernest Waters. April 22, 2022. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221
Weeks, Tamara Ann 53, of New Holland. May 6, 2022. Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Woolford, Marion A. 79, of Lancaster. May 2, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Zinn, Pearl June 90, of Lancaster. April 30, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300