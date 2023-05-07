Addy, Peggy Jean (Tull) 77, wife of Gary Milburn Addy, of New Holland. April 30, 2023. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Alesin, Patricia A. (Leonard) 65, of Gouglersville. May 2, 2023. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Auchey, Ronald L. Sr. 81, husband of Yvonnie J. (Kreitz) Auchey, of Ephrata. April 26, 2023. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Beers, Sally Ann Wife of Jonathan Beers, of Lancaster. May 2, 2023. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Bower, Kathleen Elaine 76, wife of William Bower, of Manheim. May 3, 2023. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Charles, Richard L. 87, husband of Sylvia M. Aston Charles, of East Hempfield Township. May 4, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Conlin, Timothy 76, husband of Maria Conlin, of Lititz. February 13, 2023. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Dangro, WilliamHenry 90, of Lancaster. May 1, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Derr, Patricia A. 87, wife of Harold B. Derr, of Maytown. May 4, 2023. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Garns, John N. 63, husband of Rhonda K. (Crackel) Garns, of Lancaster. May 3, 2023. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Glass, Gary A. 85, husband of Moyra (Donnelly) Glass, of Lancaster. March 14, 2023. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Gonzalez, Joseph E., Jr. 86, husband of Sharon (Aldrich), of Willow Street. April 27, 2023. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600
Hampton, Nancy Henwood LeFever 98, formerly of Lancaster. April 24, 2023. National Cremation Services
Heisey, Barbara E. (Longenecker) Of Mount Joy. December 13, 2022. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Knouff, Helen K. 90, wife of Gilbert L. Knouff, of Lancaster. May 4, 2023. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Krebs, Glen Lewis 86, husband of Gail, of Landisville. November 9, 2022. Bennett & Houser Funeral Home, Inc., 814-765-8251
Ludwig, Karl 71, of Denver. May 2, 2023. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Mango, Fay Lee Of Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. May 2, 2023. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Marshall, Lawrence E. 80, husband of Betty (Anders) Marshall, of Lancaster. April 5, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Nguyen, Kim-Anh Dao 67, of Mountville. May 4, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Nissley, Ruth A. Rohrer 97, of Lititz. May 5, 2023. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Nolt, Levi S. 93, husband of Barbara A. DeLong Nolt, of Ephrata. May 5, 2023. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181
Patterson, Chester Charles 88, husband of Barbara (Hamlin) Patterson, of Akron. May 4, 2023. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Ploppert, Eleanor Margaret 84, wife of Charles Ploppert, of Lancaster. April 28, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Ressel, Barry R. 76, of Lancaster. May 1, 2023. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Roy, Gerald L. 90, husband of Jeanne Roy, of Willow Valley Communities. April 28, 2023. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600
Rubenstein, Dolores F. Formerly of Lancaster. May 4, 2023. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, 402-391-1664
Shellenberger, Pamela Marie 64, wife of Scott Shellenberger, of East Prospect. May 1, 2023. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Siems, Gerald E. Husband of Linda J. Gibney Siems, of Lancaster. April 24, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Snyder, George Hanson, Jr. 93, of Upper Leacock Township. April 30, 2023. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600
Stoltzfus, Sherry L. 72, wife of Marvin Stoltzfus, formerly of Gap. May 4, 2023.
Troutman, John B. 90, of Lititz. May 2, 2023. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317
Walkuskie, Brian Francis 59, of Manheim Township. May 2, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Witmer, Samuel 86, of Mount Joy. May 2, 2023. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Wolf , Anna M. Rodman Of Leola. May 6, 2023. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833