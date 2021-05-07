Anderson, James F. 74, husband of Grace (Ginger), of Lancaster. April 7, 2021. Weber Funeral Homes, 610-434-9349
Enck, Matthew Lee 36, of Reinholds. May 5, 2021. Roseboro Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc. 717-336-6531
Hennel, Donald Stephen 86, husband of Linda Beck Hennel, of Millersville. May 3, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Henry, Catherine 88, of Lancaster. May 2, 2021. Weber FuneralHomes, 610-434-9349
Livengood, M. Joyce 78, wife of Earl H. Livengood, of Lancaster. May 6, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Oelke, Glenn L. 90, husband of Phoebe M. Oelke, of Leola. May 4, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464
Parsons, Roey Lee, Jr. 54, companion of Pamela Wonder Rogalis, of Christiana. May 5, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Reuter, William John 71, husband of Selina A. Reuter. May 5, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100