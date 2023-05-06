Everhart, Jane A. 87, wife of J. Larry Everhart, of Conestoga. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-872-1779
Lane, Deborah Nickole 73, wife of Michael Lane, Sr., of Peach Bottom. May 3, 2023. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Trinley, Ruth 100, of Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community. May 4, 2023. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Van Metre, Rosemary 92, of Romansville. May 3, 2023. James J. Terry Funeral Home, 610-269-6567