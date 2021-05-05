Adamire, Martha B. 86, of Mount Joy. April 29, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Brown, Lynn C. 72, of Lancaster. April 29, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Clair, Charles Arthur 71, of Ephrata. May 1, 2021. Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, 717-336-4909
Diem, Mary Calder 74, wife of James E. Diem, of Lancaster. May 2, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Hagelgans, Jean D. 80 of Lancaster. April 28, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Hennel, Donald S. 86, husband of Linda Hennel (Beck), of Millersville. May 3, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Huxta, David L. 67, husband of Susie (Rosier) Huxta, of Lancaster. April 29, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Kovaleski, Joseph R. 90, of 1904 Millport Rd., Lancaster. May 3, 2021. C. J. Lucas Funeral Home, Inc., 570-339-4110
Kulp, Harry Reardon 99, of Lancaster. April 23, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Lied, Dorothy O. 92, of Denver. May 2, 2021. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Lied, William G. 95, of Denver. May 2, 2021. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Mumma, Ezekiel D. 17, of Lititz, son of Donald and Laurie Mumma. April 30, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-560-5100
Murray, Dallen Cole-Heiland Infant son of Christopher Murray and Kirsty Brady, of Elizabethtown. May 3, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Nixdorf, James Kenneth 81, companion of Wanda Schneider, of Lancaster. May 1, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Obert, Elizabeth 85, wife of Erwin W. Lickmann, of Park Ridge, IL. April 26, 2021. Simple Funerals, Inc., Manheim, 717- 664-1500.
Pogorzelski, Filomena 100, formerly of Lancaster. May 3, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Reyes, Iris Lorell 41, wife of Pedro Reyes, of Lancaster. May 1, 2021. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Troutman, Bob Paul 72, of Ephrata. May 1, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Urban, John A. 78, of Lititz. April 7, 2021. Ozog Funeral Home Inc., 814-539-5127
Weaver, Mary M. 91, of Leola. May 2, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833