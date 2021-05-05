Adamire, Martha B. 86, of Mount Joy. April 29, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Brown, Lynn C. 72, of Lancaster. April 29, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Clair, Charles Arthur 71, of Ephrata. May 1, 2021. Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, 717-336-4909

Diem, Mary Calder 74, wife of James E. Diem, of Lancaster. May 2, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Hagelgans, Jean D. 80 of Lancaster. April 28, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Hennel, Donald S. 86, husband of Linda Hennel (Beck), of Millersville. May 3, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

Huxta, David L. 67, husband of Susie (Rosier) Huxta, of Lancaster. April 29, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Kovaleski, Joseph R. 90, of 1904 Millport Rd., Lancaster. May 3, 2021. C. J. Lucas Funeral Home, Inc., 570-339-4110

Kulp, Harry Reardon 99, of Lancaster. April 23, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Lied, Dorothy O. 92, of Denver. May 2, 2021. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909

Lied, William G. 95, of Denver. May 2, 2021. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909

Mumma, Ezekiel D. 17, of Lititz, son of Donald and Laurie Mumma. April 30, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-560-5100

Murray, Dallen Cole-Heiland Infant son of Christopher Murray and Kirsty Brady, of Elizabethtown. May 3, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Nixdorf, James Kenneth 81, companion of Wanda Schneider, of Lancaster. May 1, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Obert, Elizabeth 85, wife of Erwin W. Lickmann, of Park Ridge, IL. April 26, 2021. Simple Funerals, Inc., Manheim, 717- 664-1500.

Pogorzelski, Filomena 100, formerly of Lancaster. May 3, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Reyes, Iris Lorell 41, wife of Pedro Reyes, of Lancaster. May 1, 2021. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776

Troutman, Bob Paul 72, of Ephrata. May 1, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Urban, John A. 78, of Lititz. April 7, 2021. Ozog Funeral Home Inc., 814-539-5127

Weaver, Mary M. 91, of Leola. May 2, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Sign up for our newsletter