Adams, Terry L. 74, husband of Melody Adams, of Lancaster. May 1, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Bortner, Norma Jean (Pichon) 87, wife of David Bortner, of Lititz., May 1, 2020. Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, 610-272-1941
Chapple, George E. 85, of Merced, California. April 27, 2020. Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home, 209-722-4191
Frado, Alba Jean 87, formerly of Manheim. May 1, 2020. at Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home, 800-430-2566
Galanti, Maria 90, of York. May 3, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Grimm, Dean N. 85, husband of Mary Grimm, of Marietta. May 2, 2020. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Groff, Robert Landis 95, husband of Dolores (Booth) Groff, of Lititz. April 30, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464
Herr, Chester G. 88, of Strasburg. May 2, 2020. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Holm, Allan K. 78, husband of Shirley (Firestine) Holm, of Landis Homes. May 3, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Hornberger, Susan Rae Fox 70, wife of Ronald B. Hornberger, of Talmage. May 1, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Kanouse, Lorella Mabelle Young 91, of Ephrata. May 2, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Landis, Eva L. 62, wife of Jack H. Landis, of Lancaster. May 4, 2020. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Latham, Richard P. 89, of New Providence. May 1, 2020. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Miller, Craig Anthony 62, husband of Robin Crist Miller, of Wachapreague, VA. March 27, 2020. Williams-Onancock Funeral Home, 757-665-5153
Miller, Eden T.R. 21, of Manheim. May 2, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Paulson, Mark R. 57, husband of Erica Dampman Paulson, of Prospect Park. May 3, 2020. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Reese, Shirley A. 72, of Ephrata. May 3, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Renner, Elva A. 96, of Columbia. May 2, 2020. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Stoltzfus, Benuel M. Stillborn son of Amos K. And Rebecca G. Miller Stoltzfus, of Drumore. May 3, 2020. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Suitch, Peggie D. 87, of Downingtown. April 27, 2020. James J. Terry Funeral Home, 610-269-6567
Walton, William W. 70, husband of June (Antes) Walton, of Lancaster. May 4, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371
Wise, William Paul 56, of Ephrata. April 30, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Wolfe, Kenneth 82, of Lititz. May 2, 2020. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270