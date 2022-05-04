Boll, Paul H. 88, husband of Carol A. Kaufman Boll, of Palmyra. April 29, 2022. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Bubernack, John E. 75, husband of Gail (Ressler) Bubernack of Manheim. April 29, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Bueche, James F. 88, husband of Dorothy Kay (Lauderman) Bueche, of Willow Street. April 25, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Derr, Elaine 84, of Willow Street. May 1, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Ebersole, John W. 85, husband of Geraldine Lehman, of Mount Joy. May 2, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Evans, Chad Michael 49, of Lancaster. April 30, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Godfrey, Martha Virginia 95, of Lancaster. April 8, 2022. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221
Heisler, Christopher L. 51, husband of Alison B. (Hershman) Heisler, of Willow Street. April 30, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Herr, Glenn C. 90, husband of Lorraine M. (Eckman) Herr, of Quarryville. May 3, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Hilt, John Richard 92, husband of Joan Marie Hilt, of Lancaster. May 2, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Hoshour, Richard 76, of Denver. May 1, 2022. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Lefever, Janice E. 79, of Lancaster. April 28, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Martinez, Dennis L. 67, of Lititz. April 27, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Pennypacker, Gloria Jean (Kauffman) 82, of the Juniper Senior Living. April 29, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Ramsey, Edith M. (Rowland) 88, of Lancaster. April 29, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Roeting, Betty J. 87, of Elizabethtown. April 29, 2022. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Roye, Charles M. 85, of Columbia. April 29, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 717-684-2370
Stoltzfus, Dennis B. 65, husband of Vickie L. Shirk Stoltzfus, of Ephrata. May 2, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Uibel, Alyssa M. 31, of York. April 29, 2022. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Wary, Daniel Lynn I 65, of Brownstown. May 1, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Wennerstrom, Richard E. 71, husband of Carol (Harsh) Wennerstrom, of Lancaster. April 30, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Yoder, Shirley Ann (Barndt) 64, of Lancaster. April 29, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Zipp, Peter E., Jr. 81, formerly of Lancaster County. April 21, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Zook, Emanuel Lee 49, husband of Rachel (Beiler) Zook, of Fordland, MO. April 30, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833