Brown, Vaughn Lane Jr. Husband of Martha Brooks Emrick. April 24, 2023.
Burkholder, Toni R. 67, wife of Paul M. Burkholder, of Narvon. May 2, 2023. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Cunningham, Philip F., Jr. 54, husband of Mercedes Acevedo Cunningham, of Reading. April 28, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Dangro, WilliamHenry 90, of Lancaster. May 1, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Doyle, Nancy H. 91, of Manheim. April 29, 2023. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Ebersole, Andrew H. 88, husband of Mary Irene Nolt Ebersole, of Lancaster. May 1, 2023. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Frederick, Gabriel O. 22, of Lancaster. April 29, 2023. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600
Gemmill, Joseph S. 75, of Lancaster. April 26, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Houck, Beverly A. 69, wife of John E. Houck, Jr., of New Holland. May 2, 2023. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Jackson, Otley W. 79, of Christiana. May 2, 2023. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
King, Sarah F. Infant daughter of Eli B. and Mary Fisher King, of Quarryville. May 1, 2023. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Moore, Marie R. 76, of Mount Joy. April 27, 2023. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371
Murray, Michael S. 74, of Lewisberry. April 26, 2023. Parthemore Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 717-774-7721
Nye, Paul E. 73, of Ephrata. May 1, 2023. Sheetz Funeral Home, 717-653-5441
Rapaport, Ronald Paul 86, husband of Carol Giltman Rapaport, of Lancaster, May 1, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Schmid, John David 75, husband of Phyllis D. Schmid, of Lancaster. May 1, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Thomas, Joseph A. Jr. 61, companion of Denise Dzubur, of Rising Sun, MD. April 27, 2023. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Walter, John H. 82, of Reinholds. April 29, 2023. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Weaver, Mervin L. 89, of Manheim. May 1, 2023. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Wolff, Jeannette T. 91, wife of John Wolff, of Lancaster. May 2, 2023. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Woodward, Geri Ann Of Lancaster. April 30, 2023. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Zimmerman, Laura H. 104, of Fairmount Homes. May 1, 2023. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444