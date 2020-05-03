Carrigan, Gerald Leon 90, of Lancaster. April 29, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Case, Richard, T. 91, husband of Valerie G. Case, of Lancaster. April 28, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Coble, Patricia Ann 86, wife of Robert E. Coble, of Lancaster County. April 26, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Consoli, Frank C. 87, fiancé of Dorothy Geib, of Mount Joy. April 25, 2020. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Corder, Robert L. 98, of Lancaster. April27, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
DeLeon, Carlos Felix 47, of Lancaster. April 30, 2020. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1777
Denlinger, Leroy (Pete) A. 91, husband of Nancy (Hertzler) Denlinger, of Lancaster. April 24, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Fankhauser, Richard P. Jr. 47, of Mount Joy. April 30, 2020. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Follmer, Lucretia D. 89, wife of George C. Follmer, formerly of Lancaster. April 26, 2020. Adams-Green Funeral Home & Crematory, 703-437-1764
Hackman, Fred R. 89, companion of Doris Burk, of Willow Street. April 17, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Harnish, Doris E. 90, of Neffsville. April 29, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Hill, Bruce H. 87, husband of Diana J. (Hausman) Hill, of Luther Acres, Lititz. May 1, 2020. Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 610-799-3125
Hirneisen, Betty 67, of Newmanstown. May 1, 2020. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Hostetter, Verna Mae Witmer 90, wife of Ralph M. Hostetter, formerly of Manheim. April 26, 2020. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Keyser, Jessie H. 90, of Lancaster. April 28, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Klinestever, Joyce L. 58, wife of John Klinestever, of Columbia. April 28, 2020. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Kling, Donna Jo-Ann (Grappe) 75, wife of John Kling, of Mount Joy. April 27, 2020. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Knapp, George W. 89, of Brethren Village, Lititz. May 1, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Koons, William S., Jr. 77, of Lancaster. April 30, 2020. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Leed, Bonnie Colleen 65, of Lancaster. April 25, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Lehman, Mary Ruth 93, of Lancaster. May 1, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Lukowski, Robert W. 78, husband of Carole Lukowski, of Manheim Twp. May 1, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
McDonald, Patrick 49, partner of Melissa Newcomer, of Mountville. April 29, 2020. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
McGee, Shirley A. 83, wife of Vincent A. McGee, of Lancaster. April 23, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Miller, Roy 70, husband of Carol (Williams) Miller, of Lancaster. April 26, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Miller, Sarah E. 93, of Lancaster. April 29, 2020. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Pederson, W. Edward 92, of Lititz. April 28, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Peterson, Katharine Elisabeth (Allen) 95. March 29, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Rivera, Avelino 75, of Lancaster. April 26, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Sensenig, Elmer S. 89, husband of Grace (Stoltzfus) Sensenig, of Lancaster. April 29, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Shillow, Marie L. Wife of Joseph F. Shillow, of Long Community at Highland, Lancaster. May 1, 2020. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Smith, William L. 72, of Sinking Spring, April 28, 2020. Bean Funeral Home, 484-332-7759
Springer, Gretna F. 96, formerly of Mountville. April 28, 2020. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Steely, Robert 92, of United Zion Retirement Community Lititz. May 1, 2020. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Stein, William H. 89, husband of Jacqueline Albert Stein, of Lancaster. April 26, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Stolp, Werner James John Husband of Elaine Diffenderfer Stolp, of Lititz. April 24, 2020. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317
Thoms, Edward R. 88, husband of Audrey (Keller) Thoms, of Lancaster. April 30, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Tshudy, Martin Luther, Jr. 91, of Lancaster, husband of Martha Tollinger Butson. April 30, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Weisser, William W. Sr. 83, husband of Geraldine M. Weisser, of Buck County. April 23, 2020. Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 215-968-8585
Wendt, Maria 78, wife of Fred D. Wendt, of Willow Valley Retirement Community. April 26, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
White, Robert H. 95, of Woodcrest Villa Retirement Community. April 24, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Wickersham, Sherry M. 48, of Conestoga, partner of Steve Cicero. April 19, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Wingard, Aden A. 94, of Lititz. April 26, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Wise, Betty J. 95, of Lancaster. April 25, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Wolford, Wayne L. 95, of Lancaster. April 27, 2020. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Wood, Ernest M. 82, of Lancaster. April 25, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Zeager, Wayne 65, husband of Minnie (Seitz) Zeager, of Elizabethtown. May 1, 2020. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441