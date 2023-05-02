Fitts, Stephen W. 63, of Manheim. April 30, 2023. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Forstrom, Helen M. 95, wife of Walter H. Forstrom, of Willow Street. April 25, 2023. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Grau, William M., Jr. 80, husband of Nancy (Swift) Grau, of Lancaster. April 17, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Hartman, Robert J. Jr. 63, husband of Brenda Beck Hartman, of Columbia. April 27, 2023. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Herr, John Lee 81, husband of Esther S. (Stauffer) Herr, of Ephrata. April 29, 2023. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Marino, Philip 83, husband of Phyllis Marino, of Elizabethtown. May 1, 2023. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Martin, Anna G. 89, of New Holland. April 29, 2023. Groff-High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
McLean, Andrew Skipwith 71, of Lititz. April 28, 2023. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Weaver, Clair 74, husband of Betsy Weaver, of Palmyra. April 30, 2023. Kreamer Funeral Home, Inc., 717-867-4811
Wittle, Linda E. 82, of Hershey. April 28, 2023. Hoover Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 717-533-7700