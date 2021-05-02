Adams, Gladys J. 95, of Mountville. April 21, 2021. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317
Amendola, Joyce 74, of Lancaster. April 26, 2021. Bliley’s Funeral Home, 804-523-8510
Burns, Nancy Lee 74, wife of James G. Burns, of Lancaster. April 25, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Clark, Nancy Of St. Peter’s Apartments, Columbia. April 30, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Cochran, Marvin A. 79, husband of Barbara (Boxleitner) Cochran, of Lancaster. April 27, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Engle, Ralph H., Jr. 83, of Mount Joy. April 23, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Feeley, James P. 86, husband of Mary (Harley) Feeley, of Lititz. April 29, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Funk, Phillip John 58, husband of Kathy Breneman Funk, of Manor Township. April 20, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Goretzke, Jere F., Sr. 76, husband of Judith A. Downes Goretzke, of New Danville. April 15, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Groff, Mary E. (Harnish) 78, of Lancaster. May 7, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Gunselman, Jenna Mae 29. April 23, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Hamilton, Kay A. 87, wife of Paul Hamilton, Jr., formerly of Maytown. April 25, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, 717-653-5441
Heisey, Steve 56, of Pottsville. April 6, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Henny, Richard Clifford 77, of Murrells Inlet, SC. February 5, 2020.
Hershey, Glenn A. 86, of Lancaster. April 30, 2021. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Kulp, Harry Reardon 99, of Lancaster. April 23, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Landis, Barry E. 87, husband of Frances E. (Wolgemuth) Landis, of Lancaster. April 29, 2021. Shalonis Funeral Home, 610-957-3451
Langdon,Franklin M., Jr. 90, of Strasburg. April 18, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Leary, Terrence C. 72, husband of Brenda (Slesser) Leary, of Manheim. May 1, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Lovell, Patricia J. 89, of Lancaster. April 25, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory. Inc., 717-394-4097
Lynch, Kelly M. 40, wife of Paul Lynch, of Lancaster. April 25, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Maloney, George E. 92, of Lancaster. April 29, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Martin, Lois G. Kurtz 96, of Palmyra. April 23, 2021. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
McMinn, Helen Mae 85, of Lancaster. April 28, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Mercaldo, Stephen 83, husband of Florence Mae (Climento) Mercaldo, of Willow Street. April 29, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Mitchell, Mervyn B. 89, of Lititz. April 21, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Muhoberac, John L. 75, husband of Marion (D’Oriocourt) Muhoberac, of Mount Joy. April 26, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Murray, Mark W. Sr. 77, of Columbia. April 26, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Oblender, Dorothy Louise 91, wife of Robert E. Oblender. April 29, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Papavasilion, Lois 89, of Lancaster. April 22, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Pike, Russell E. 80, husband of Pauline Edna Richter Pike, of Lancaster. April 25, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Potts, Wilbur L. 81, husband of Lydia (Adams) Potts, of Lititz. April 30, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Randall, Gerald T. 81, husband of Barbara A. (Bachman) Randall, of Lititz. April 26, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Reinhold, Richard Armistice, Jr. 64, formerly of Reinholds, companion of Donnie DeIp. February 12, 2021. John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc., 610-372-4160
Rottmund, William Glenn 92, of Lancaster. April 27, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Ruszczyk, Wieslaw 60, of Lancaster. April 15, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Schmalhofer, John David 73, of Chambersburg. April 26, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Sheirich, Joseph T. 71, husband of Victoria (Fisher) Sheirich, of Silver Spring. April 28, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Stanavage, Mary Rita 72, wife of Stephen C. Stanavage, of Ephrata. April 28, 2021. Paul L. Gravenor Home for Funerals, 717-733-6181
Weaver, Ruth B. 96, of Landisville. April 19, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Welsh, James P. Jr. 69, of Columbia. April 27, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633
Wilson, Richard W. 73, of Elizabethtown. April 28, 2021. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543