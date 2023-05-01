Burkholder, David O. 95, of Morgantown. April 16, 2023. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Delp, Jode R. 82, husband of Joan M. (Seldomridge) Delp, of Honey Brook. April 29, 2023. The Labs Funeral Home, Inc., 610-273-3914
Shaubach, Robert Lee 79, of Akron. April 29, 2023. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Smoker, David Z. 96, of 1624 Springville Rd., New Holland. April 28, 2023. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
St. John, James T. 80, husband of Christie A. Meshey St. John, of Ronks. April 30, 2023. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Stanton, Marian A. 93, of Manheim. April 28, 2023. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Thomas, Joseph A. Jr. 61, of Rising Sun, MD. April 27, 2023. Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 717-786-3272
Zurenda, Henry A. 95, husband of Mary Jane E. Newlin Zurenda, of Quarryville. April 27, 2023. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272