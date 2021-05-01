Bair, Richard A. 67, husband of Vicki Scotten Bair, of New Holland. April 28, 2021. Stanton Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 610-273-3399

Wagner, Linda C. 75, of Millersville. April 28, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Sign up for our newsletter