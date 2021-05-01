Deaths Reported for May 01, 2021 Staff Writer May 1, 2021 23 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Bair, Richard A. 67, husband of Vicki Scotten Bair, of New Holland. April 28, 2021. Stanton Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 610-273-3399Wagner, Linda C. 75, of Millersville. April 28, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283 LNP Media Group, Inc. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Deaths Reported Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries — Tributes to and memories of those who have passed. Sign up Manage your lists By opting into newsletters you are agreeing to our privacy policy.