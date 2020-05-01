Bowman, Doris J. 83, formerly of Cross Fork. April 29, 2020. Dean K. Wetzler, Jr. Funeral Home, 570-726-4991
Cianci, Salvatore R. 93, husband of Elizabeth (Melville) Cianci, of Lititz. April 24, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Gaydos, David F. 73, husband of Janice (Babinsack) Gaydos, of Lititz. April 25, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Gingrich, Paul Musser 90, formerly of Lancaster. April 30, 2020. Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, 574-533-3153
Good, Harry M. 81, of Denver. April 30, 2020. Beck Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-2227
Haus, Alina B. 89, of Ephrata. April 30, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Heim, Gretchen, A. 37, of Lancaster. April 24, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Hostetter, Verna Mae Witmer 90, wife of Ralph M. Hostetter, formerly of Manheim. April 26, 2020. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Miller, Sarah E. 93, of Lancaster. April 29, 2020. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Pfautz, John R. 72, formerly of Ephrata. April 28, 2020. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Snyder, Dorothy Mae 97, of Lancaster. April 25, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Stoltzfus, Annie K. 86, of Christiana. April 29, 2020. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Stoy, Richard 88, of Lancaster. April 27, 2020. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Thomson, Carol A. 77, wife of Robert Thomson, of Willow Valley. April 26, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Transue, Alden C. 84, husband of Merlyn L. Mosemann Transue, of Mountville. April 28, 2020. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Tshudy, Lacie E. 72, wife of Dale L. Tshudy, of Lancaster. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Von Helton, Willie 91, of Columbia. April 28, 2020. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Wagner, Rhoda Mae 94, of Manheim. April 27, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Woodard, William C. 72, husband of Mary Ellen Woodard, of Ephrata. April 29, 2020. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181