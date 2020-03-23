Aument, D. Warren 81, husband of Darlene M. Albright Aument, of Strasburg. March 21, 2020. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Beiler, Malinda E. 41, wife of John S. Beiler, of 83A S. Belmont Rd., Paradise. March 21, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Buckwalter, Ruth Frey 64, wife of James Reid Buckwalter, of Lititz. March 20, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Good, Eli B. 92, husband of Loretta J. (Cummings) Good, of Ephrata. March 19, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Henderson, Adeline Shull 95, of Millersville. February 28, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Miller, Rhoda S. 99, formerly of Lancaster. March 21, 2020. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Mumma, Doris S. 90, wife of Thomas S. Mumma, of Elizabethtown. March 21, 2020. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270