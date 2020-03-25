Bennett, David W. 33, husband of Sarah Centini Bennett, of Lititz. March 22, 2020. Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, 717-867-4811
Girvin, JoAnn C. 78, of Lancaster. March 18, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Herr, Barry L. 71, of Manheim. March 22, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Hobday, Kevin R. 61, husband of Jill, formerly of Lancaster. March 17, 2020.
Hoffman, Loretta M. (Bartles) 89, of Maytown. March 23, 2020. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Huber, Ellen D. 92, of Lancaster. March 23, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Hummer, E. Eugene 87, husband of Dorothy Swan Hummer, of Manheim. March 22, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
King, Samuel S. 84, husband of Fannie King King, of 1392 River Rd., Drumore. March 23, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Kissinger, Samuel L., Sr. 88, husband of Esther Shive Kissinger, of Hellam. March 21, 2020. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Lynch, Harriet Louise 83, wife of Richard R. Lynch. March 23, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Service, 717-394-5300
McCullough, James R. 72, husband of Sharon (Hackman) McCullough, of Strasburg. March 22, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Nein, Robie Chester 82, husband of Janet Louise (Range) Nein, of Marietta. March 23, 2020. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
O'Bryant, Wanda Of Lancaster. March 17, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Rapp, Dane R. 95, formerly of Ronks. March 18, 2020. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Stauffer, Nancy D. 78, of Lancaster. March 23, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Strunk, Derwood Of Lititz. March 23, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Whisler, Kenneth R. 85, of Hummelstown. March 23, 2020. Hoover Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 717-533-7700
Will, Phyllis J. 90, of Lititz. March 23, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Woodside, Robert L. Jr. 61, of Manheim Twp. March 22, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Woolard, Robert F. 76, husband of Leah Mercer Woolard, of Gap. March 23, 2020. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Zimmerman, Barbara H. 87, wife of David M. Zimmerman, of Leola. March 24, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472