Auker, Eleanor S. 23, of Ephrata. March 4, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Helm, Jeanette M. 75, of Manheim. March 4, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Kauffman,Michael Glenn 55, of Crisfield, MD. February 28, 2020. Eastern Shore Cremation & Funeral Service, 410-973-2435
Kohl, Darrel Lee 29, of Stevens. March 5, 2020. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Maxwell, William E. 70, husband of Donna (Rosenberry) Maxwell, of Elizabethtown. March 3, 2020. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Michael, Barbara J. 71, of Columbia. March 3, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Pyott, John J. 86, husband of Joan (Yarnall) Pyott, of Lancaster. March 3, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Ryan-Gramer, Shelley 64, wife of Mark, of Lititz. February 10, 2020. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Sensenig, David O. 91, husband of Esther H. (Good) Sensenig, of Ephrata. March 4, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Shaw, Donald J. 87, husband of Ruth Shaw. March 2, 2020. Cremation Society of Berks County, 844-527-8947
Templin, Randy S. 55, of Elizabethtown. February 29, 2020. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543