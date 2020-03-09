Bolick, John F. 95, husband of Shirley (Barnhart) Bolick, of Lancaster. March 3, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Gee, John W. 89, formerly of New Holland. March 3, 2020. Beck Funeral Home, 717-354-2227
Graupensperger, Clara L. 89, of Lancaster. March 6, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Grube, Jeffrey Alan 65, husband of Lahla (Haley) Grube, of Manheim. March 6, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Moyer, David Eugene 50, husband of Colleen (Berger) Moyer, of West Lawn. March 6, 2020. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., 610-374-5440
Moyer, Ruth S. 85, of Reinholds. March 6, 2020. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Negron, Helen L. 78, of Leola. March 7, 2020. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Riordan, Michael J. 93, of Lititz. February 28, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464
Sepulveda, Julio E. 62, of Lancaster. March, 4, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Taylor, Virginia D. 92, of Columbia. March 7, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Weiderhold, Barbara G. (Green) 67, wife of John H. Weiderhold, Jr., of Brownstown. March 5, 2020. Donohue Funeral Home, 610-269-3080
Zook, Mary S. 91, of 20 Buck Run Road, Christiana. March 8, 2020. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967