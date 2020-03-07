Appel, Leon G. 84 formerly of Marticville. March 4, 2020. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-872-1779
Ashley, Irene 95, of Peach Bottom. March 5, 2020. Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3272
Denlinger, Kathryn L. 89, formerly of Conestoga . March 5, 2020. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-872-1779
Eger, Johnathon 36, of Lancaster. March 2, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Fisher, Doris J. Martzall 87, formerly of Silver Spring. March 5, 2020. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
King, Susie E. 88, of Ronks. March 6, 2020. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Martin, Dorothy S. 84, wife of Lester R. Martin, a resident of Fairmount Homes. March 5, 2020. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Miller, Glen A. 81, husband of Julia Hershey, of Manheim. March 5, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Rivera Herrera, Juan A. 66, of Lancaster. March 5, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Schlimme, Joan M. 79, of Kirkwood. March 2, 2020. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Smith, Gary Clifford 78, husband of Dotsie (Powl), of Quarryville. March 5, 2020. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Trout, Dale LeRoy 70, of Ephrata. March 4, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472