Becken, Mary J. 92, of Lancaster. March 17, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Boomer, David Benjamin 76, husband of Linda Balch Boomer. March 14, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Brenner, Henry S. 72, of Columbia. March 19, 2020. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633
Buckwalter, Ruth Frey 64, wife of James Reid Buckwalter. March 20, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Bulleit, Betty Ann Finnegan 95, of Lititz. February 26, 2020. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317
Butler, Elizabeth N. 62, of Lancaster. March 15, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Cowher, John L. 93, of Lititz. March 16, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Davenport, Clayton Allen Of Lexington, KY. March 5, 2020.
Davis, Merrill 90, of Peoria, IL. February, 20 2020.
Enterline, Evelyn A. 91, wife of Roy F. Enterline, of Central Manor. March 19, 2020. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Erney, John M. Jr. 85, of Columbia. March 18, 2020. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Fisher, Ronald C. 76, husband of Jackie (Wolfe) Fisher, of Lancaster. March 18, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Foulk, Sandra L. 80, of Lancaster. March 18, 2020. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Fry, Jean L. 77, wife of Paul E. Fry, of Columbia. March 20, 2020. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Gable, Kevin L., Sr. 64, of Columbia. March 14, 2020. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Garber, Fred M. 71, husband of Linda Stoner Garber, of Elizabethtown. March 20, 2020. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Gelhard, Robert Henry 99, of Hanover. March 20, 2020. Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 717-632-1242
Haldeman, Viola M. 98, wife of Robert G. Haldeman, of Manheim. March 18, 2020. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Hartranft, Donald L. Sr. 78, of New Holland. March 20, 2020. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Henderson, Adeline Shull 95, of Millersville. February 28, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Herr, Jeffrey S. 59, husband of Maria Herr, of Ephrata. March 18, 2020. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Herr, Jeffrey Scott 59, husband of Maria Herr, of Ephrata. March 18, 2020. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Isenberger, Jean Skramusky 87, of Lititz. March 19, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Johnson, Les J. 61, husband of Roselyn Johnson, of Ephrata. March 19, 2020. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181
Kleiser, John R. 100, husband of Harriet Kelly Means Kleiser, of Willow Valley Communities. March 15, 2020. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221
McWilliams, Darlene Kay 71, wife of Charles S. McWilliams, of Lancaster. March 19, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Medura, Mark 57, husband of Kathleen Molczan Medura, of Lancaster. March 15, 2020. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Mengle, Lewis I. 97, of Lancaster. March 16, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Miller, Mark H. 83, of Green Valley, AZ, husband of Elizabeth B. Miller. March 13, 2020.
Miller, Richard Eugene 85, of Lancaster. March 18, 2020. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Mosser, J. Galen 99, of New Holland. March 17, 2020. Groff-High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Mummau, Muriel J. 75, of Landisville. March 17, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Offenbacher, Geraldine Lowell 88, of Lancaster. March 18, 2020
Phippen, William Greeley 96, husband of Doris Lucille Parker Phippen, of Concord, NH. March 13, 2020. Chadwick Funeral Service, 603-526-6442
Raihl, Earl T. Jr. 68, of West Hempfield Township. March 19, 2020. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Schober, Martin T. 90, husband of Dorothy Bubich Schober, of Lancaster. March 18, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Shingler, Richard A. 75, husband of Carole Heckman Shingler, of Mount Joy. March 14, 2020. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Sload, Edythe M. 94, of Ephrata. March 20, 2020. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181
Smith, George Frederick 94, husband of Doris Drum Smith, of Willow Valley Communities. March 16, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Sommers, Kathleen A. 75, wife of Bruce R. Sommers, of Lancaster. March 17, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Stauffer, Martha A. 86, of Brethren Village. March 14, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Tafelski, Elizabeth Jeanette 25, March 16, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Van Marter, Jody S. 48, wife of Thomas D. Van Marter, of Lititz. March 9, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
VanderPoel, Martha A. 92, of Lancaster. March 19, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Wallauer, Nancy 77, wife of William A. Wallauer, of Mount Joy. March 19, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371
Witman, June Berneice Hockersmith 97, of Luther Acres, Lititz. March 19, 2020.