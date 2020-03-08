Baker, John 86, husband of Yvonne Yunginger Baker, of Strasburg. February 28, 2020. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Berk, Susan 49, wife of Dave Berk, of Lititz. February 26, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Bookhamer, Sharon M. (Sankey) 69, wife of James L. Bookhamer III, of Gordonville. February 29, 2020.
Davis, LaRue Ann 72, of Gap. March 5, 2020. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Diem, Carl R. 75, husband of Jackie A. (Helenthal) Diem, of Quarryville. March 4, 2020. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Dull, Joyce Y. 76, of Strasburg. February 29, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Eggleston, Debra A. 65, wife of Stephen Eggleston, of Lancaster. March 3, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Eshleman, John D. Of Lancaster. March 3, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Henderson, Adeline Shull 95, of Millersville. February 28, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Horner, Helen Claire 88, of Lancaster. March 4, 2020. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Imhoff, Nevin 75, formerly of Stevens. February 7, 2020.
Kauffman, Connie A. 94, of Lancaster. March 4, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Martzall, Helen Frankfort 87. February 25, 2020. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
McGuire, Ann M. 60, wife of Norman McGuire, of East Petersburg. March 4, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Monchak, Jean Elizabeth (Goss) 89, wife of John Andrew Monchak, Sr., of Lancaster County. March 5, 2020. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Moyer, David Eugene 50, husband of Colleen (Berger) Moyer, of West Lawn. March 6, 2020. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., 610-374-5440
Placeway, Richard 89, of Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Community, Manheim. February 23, 2020. Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-272-4634
Rivera, Jay’vion Amell Infant son of Tiana Davis and Angel Rivera, of Lancaster. February 29, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Shaw, Donald J. 87, husband of Ruth Shaw. March 2, 2020. Cremation Society of Berks County, 844-527-8947
Sheaffer, David A. Sr. 75, husband of Audrey L. (Peters) Sheaffer, of Refton. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Smith, John Robert 84, husband of Martha Jean (Posey) Smith, of Brethern Village. February 27, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Strausbaugh, Donald L. 89, husband of, Sara (Innerst) Strausbaugh, of York. March 3, 2020. Heffner Funeral Chapel, Inc., 717-767-1551
Zug, Kathryn 102, of Lititz. March 3, 2020. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317