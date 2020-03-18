Arnold, Jay C. 87. March 11, 2020. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Boomer, David Benjamin 76, husband of Linda Balch Boomer. March 14, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Copeland, Bonnie J. 69, of Lancaster. February 27, 2020. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Critchfield, Abigail Marie (Lowe) 42, wife of Andrew Critchfield, of Akron. March 13, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Davis, James S. Jr. 63, of Kinzers. March 9, 2020. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Dunn, Mary M. 82, wife of Earl R. Dunn, Jr., of East Lampeter Township. March 14, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Eisenbeis, Ralph E., Jr. 93, of Lancaster. March 12, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Garland, Roy E. 88, husband of Wilma Garland, of Lititz. March 15, 2020. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Gibble, Mary E. 98, of Manheim. March 16, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Givens, Marlin H. 79, husband of Rosie, of Londonderry Village. March 15, 2020. Buse Funeral Home, 717-838-7304
Harnish, Mary S. 86, of Lampeter. March 15, 2020. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Laventure, Joseph Michael Sr. 70, husband of Hatsuko, of Ephrata. March 14, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Longenecker, Helen L. (Knepper) 98, of Pleasant View Retirement Community. March 16, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Martin, Carl E. 83, husband of Arlene (Snader) Martin, of New Holland. March 15, 2020. Groff-High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
McElhenny, Larry 82, of Millersville. March 14, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
McGuire, Ann M. 60, wife of Norman McGuire, of East Petersburg. March 4, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Nentwig, MaryEllen 69, wife of Lloyd C., of Lancaster. March 13, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Sage, Bernadean V. 95, of New Holland. March 16, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Saylor, Patricia L. 81, of Lancaster. March 10, 2020. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Shank, Joyce E. 86, of Mount Joy. March 16, 2020. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Sides, Gregory R. 69, husband of Sharon M. Kuhlman Sides, of Mount Gretna. March 13, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Steffy, Milton G., Jr. 92, husband of Lavonne (McCauley) Steffy, of Denver. March 17, 2020. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Tafelski, Elizabeth Jeanette March 16, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100